Nordhavn 41: Dusseldorf launch for yard’s first Turkish-built boat

Designed with serious cruising couples in mind, the all-new Nordhavn 41 has been created from the ground up as the ultimate turn-key adventure yacht.

Built in Turkey, rather than Nordhavn’s existing facilities in Taiwan and China, the price includes everything you’d need to start cruising (even shipping back to the US for its American clients).

The standard spec list includes ABT Trac stabilisers, a 7/9 KW Onan generator, a suite of Garmin nav gear, heating and air con, a 360kg tender lift, Fusion stereo system and LED televisions.

Unusually for a Nordhavn, the 41 is equipped with twin engines rather than a big single, with a smaller wing engine for emergencies. Based on mechanically injected low-pressure turbocharged Kubota blocks, and marinised by Beta Marine in the UK, these simple 75hp four cylinder diesels are free of electronic controls and routinely run for more than 20,000 hours in generator applications.

Burning less than a combined 5 litres per hour at 7 knots, they give the Nordhavn 41’s displacement hull a theoretical range of over 4,000nm from its 3,400-litre fuel tank.

A long, deep keel with 1,800kg of lead ballast helps protect the shafts and propellers as well as improving stability and low speed tracking. It all helps the new Nordhavn 41 to achieve a Category A RCD rating, meaning it is designed to operate in winds up to Force 8 and waves up to 13ft.

Wide, deeply bulwarked sidedecks prioritise movement on deck over eking out every inch of interior space, but there’s still room for a comfortable saloon with settees that double as occasional berths.

Two layouts are available below decks: a single owner’s cabin with a walk-in wardrobe and a large heads, or a two-cabin option with a smaller owner’s suite and a two-bunk guest cabin. The Nordhavn 41 will make its public debut at the Düsseldorf boat show in January.

Specification

LOA: 41ft 4in (12.6m)

Beam: 13ft 11in (4.24m)

Draft: 4ft 6in (1.38m)

Displacement: 19.5 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 3,407 litres

Water capacity: 1,136 litres

Engines: 2 x 75hp Kubota

Max speed: 9.5 knots

Price from: $752,000 (ex. VAT)