35 of the best Christmas gift ideas for the boater in your life

There’s something for everyone, from affordable to big budget and super stylish, in our Christmas gifts guide, all guaranteed to put a big smile on your festive faces

11. Riva scented diffuser gimbal

Fed up with nasty niffs on your boat? Riva has the answer in the form of this beautifully engineered stainless steel and mahogany gimbal. Designed to hold one of its own scented candles or reed diffuser bottles, it will swing with the boat’s motion to ensure they stay upright at all times.

It’s not cheap – the diffuser is another €95 extra – but it’s less expensive than a full stabiliser system!

Price: €320

Contact: rivaboutique.it

12. AnySharp knife sharpener

Is it just us or do knives lose their edge faster onboard? The AnySharp Pro is a very effective knife sharpener that will work on anything from a serrated sailing knife to the finest Sabatier carving blade.

A sturdy metal body with a powerful built-in suction cup means you can attach it to any flat surface and keep your hands well away from the cutting edge while sharpening. Perfect for the galley or tool box!

Price: £8

Contact: amazon.co.uk

13. G-Shock Gulfmaster

Casio’s G-Shock range has been producing tough timepieces for years and the Gulfmaster is one designed specifically for maritime activity. Suitable for professional diving with water resistance rated at 200m, it features a thermometer, tide graph, digital compass, and moon phase graph. For the money it’s an impressively capable bit of kit.

Price: £260

Contact: g-shock.co.uk

14. Helly Hansen Lifaloft Hybrid Insulator

This lightweight jacket is designed for winter sports, but as long as you’re not heading out in harsh conditions, it’s a warm, stylish option. It’s water resistant and windproof plus the stretchy fabric on the arms aids movement. It scrunches down for packing and comes in a range of colours.

Price: £160

Contact: hellyhansen.com

15. Lifeventure thermal travel mug

Every boat owner needs one of these to keep their cuppa warm at the helm when the rest of the crew are sheltering from the cold in the saloon. The stainless steel casing has a matt finish for better grip with cold, wet hands, plus a flip-top lid to prevent accidental spills. The vacuum-insulated walls will keep your drink piping hot for up to three hours.

Price: £13.99

Contact: lifeventure.com

16. Fusion Apollo RA 670 marine stereo

This neat little stereo system packs all the power and connectivity of the award-winning Fusion Apollo series into a more compact, waterproof unit that takes up less space on today’s increasingly cluttered helm stations.

It links to your phone via the Fusion-link app so you can control it by remote and fine tune the sound as well as stream your favourite music via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or the built-in AM/FM radio.

Price: £440

Contact: fusionentertainment.com

17. Red Paddle Co Compact SUP

SUPs have become a must-have boating accessory but even when deflated they seem to take up an inordinate amount of space on board. This Compact SUP from the Red Paddle Co folds down into a neat backpack that weighs only 12.7kg. A patented construction process means once inflated it’s a rigid, full-sized 9ft 6in board, suitable for riders of up to 95kg.

Price: £1,299

Contact: redpaddleco.com

18. Gill Polar Jacket

There are fleeces and there is Gill’s Polar Jacket. Lined with a kind of soft faux fur on the inside but with a tougher, more densely knitted exterior, it is windproof and incredibly warm, but lighter and more comfortable to wear than a conventional boating jacket. It’s not waterproof, but as a mid-layer under a thin waterproof jacket or on its own in cold, dry weather it’s a great bit of kit.

Price: £90

Contact: gillmarine.com

19. Nauticalia floating keyring

It doesn’t matter whether the boat is a £5,000 Fletcher or a £5 million Sunseeker, if you drop the keys in the water, they’re going down. Unless they’re attached to a large piece of buoyant cork, of course. And if you’re going to have a cork keyring, why not make it champagne cork shaped?

Price: £7.99

Contact: nauticalia.com

20. Ultra Marine anchor / swivel

Santa may not thank you for having to lug this beast around but the hand-polished stainless steel anchor’s performance is as good as its looks. In combination with the swivel there should never be a scenario where the anchor is retrieved upside down. It’s an expensive combo but the good news is the swivel will work with any anchor.

Price: £694.54

Contact: ultramarine-anchors.com