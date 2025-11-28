NOT For Beginners! Black Friday Deal on the Wild O’Brien Screamer Tube

Maximum value and airtime packed into one disc, grab our 'Best Budget Tube' bargain now for even less this Black Friday
Earlier this year we fully tested a how load of the best boat tubes and towables and the O’Brien Screamer topped the list of budget options. And now for Black Friday, Amazon is offering 23% off RRP, making this a bargain $154.97.
O’Brien Screamer boat tube – 23% off –
Was $199.99,, Now $154.97
The O’Brien Screamer was already our favourite wallet-friendly boat tube, so a discount makes it a real bargain. It is worth noting that this is not big enough to carry multiple riders, so you will have to take turns.
The Screamer may look like a fairly innocuous disc but it had a few surprises in store! The flat, hydrodynamic design of the Screamer proved to be an absolute jack-in-the-box out on the water.
We were thrown off left, right and centre despite some admirable efforts from the younger stuntmen to cling on long beyond the point of no return – at times it looked like they must have had double-jointed shoulders!
The Screamer seemed to catch every wave going and spent most of its time airborne with riders dangling off it and at every possible angle – and a few impossible ones! The handles with their EVA knuckle guards were fundamental to the enjoyment of the ride and although we felt they were slightly too far forward for optimal balance, the fact there were four of them meant even the most extreme crash landings could be survived.
If you’re after a specific Black Friday boating deal check out our guides to:
Best Black Friday Musto deals
Best Black Friday Helly Hansen deals
Best Black Friday Garmin Deals
Best Black Friday REI deal (US only)
Best Black Friday Paddleboard deals
Best Red equipment Black Friday deals
Best Black Friday chandlery deals from Gaelforce Marine
Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
Quick links
- Amazon: The home of Black Friday deals
- West Marine: Deals page
- Decathlon: Watersports deal page
- Bass Pro Shop: Boating deals page
- Walmart: Watersports page
- Gael Force Marine: UK Chandlery
- Helly Hansen: Outdoor clothing giant’s deals
Musto: The British sailing clothing manufacturer’s deals