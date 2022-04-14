Absolute Navetta 75 first look: New flagship trawler to expand range in 2022

Momentum is strong at Absolute right now. We have already tested the first in its generation 2022 models, the 60 Fly, but this year will also see the launch of a new flagship in the shape of this, the Navetta 75.

Although its underpinnings are clearly shared with the outgoing Absolute Navetta 73, there is quite a lot going on here that separates this new model from the old.

Most obviously there is the treatment at the stern, which follows the design of the already launched Absolute 48 Coupe and Absolute 60 Fly, and will likely set the blueprint for future Navetta models in the pipeline.

The idea of this new design language is to enhance the connection between the cockpit and the bathing platform by employing a much more open transom design and modular furniture so that the aft deck can be arranged in a variety of different ways.

The Navetta 73 was a towering, hard-angled machine but the softer transom and Cadillac-style buttresses at the stern really help to smooth the lines of the Absolute Navetta 75 and lend it a cleaner, more sloping profile.

Note also the reworked glazing in the topsides and the open bulwark design, which not only aims to further soften the profile but also improves the view out from the enormous saloon windows.

There have been some changes to the interior but the key point is that the fabulous owner’s suite in the bow has been retained with three guest cabins aft (including a full beam VIP) and decent crew space.

The sole IPS engine option is the same as the 73 and though top-end performance is unremarkable, the Absolute Navetta 75 should prove to be a refined cruiser at its 20-knot cruising speed.

Absolute Navetta 75 specifications

LOA: 74ft 8in (22.8m)

Beam: 18ft 4in (5.61m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta IPS1350

Top speed: 26 knots

Starting price: Available on application