Düsseldorf Boat Show 2022 entry requirements tightened due to COVID-19

The organisers of the 2022 Düsseldorf Boat Show have announced new entry requirements to stem the spread of COVID-19 at Europe’s biggest indoor boat show.

Visitors to the 2022 Düsseldorf Boat Show will need to show proof of vaccination or a recent recovery from COVID-19 infection to enter the landmark boating event, organisers have announced.

In accordance with the Covid Protection Ordinance of North Rhine-Westphalia, which was issued last week (November 24), the following entry requirements will now need to be met.

Showgoers must prove that they have either been vaccinated with one of the vaccines accepted by the German government (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Janssen) or recovered from COVID-19 within the past 6 months. A negative PCR test will not be accepted, but children under 15 will be exempt.

Wolfram Diener, CEO of Messe Düsseldorf, said: “We are very well prepared and can consistently implement all the requirements.

“The measures and, above all, the access controls will contribute significantly to security. We offer exhibitors and visitors a perfect platform that provides space for information exchange, networking and experience even in Covid times.”

Tickets to the 2022 Düsseldorf Boat Show are on sale now, priced at €19 per day or €10 per half day for adults or €7 for children aged 7-12.

The line-up of boats due to attend includes the Axopar 45, Bavaria SR36, Jeanneau DB/43, Princess X80, Sealine S335, Sunseeker Predator 65 and Wallypower 58.