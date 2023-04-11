Turkish yard Sirena Marine is adding a new smaller model to its range of award-winning liveaboard cruisers. Called the Sirena 48, it actually measures 52ft 5in from stem to bathing platform and is claimed to provide 25% more usable volume than its competitors...

Like its siblings, the new Sirena 48 treads a fine line between traditional and modern. Renowned naval architect Germán Frers and the in-house design team at Sirena have managed to incorporate many of its larger siblings’ styling cues into their new baby.

This includes a vertical bow and windscreen to maximise internal volume, wide walkaround decks for safe movement around the exterior and big flybridge overhangs to create more space up top and provide shelter for those below.

The Sirena 48’s main saloon is configured with an aft galley, amidships lounge and helm station forward on the starboard side, complete with side deck door.

The lower deck features a full-beam owner’s suite amidships with big rectangular hull windows, a VIP double forward and a twin-bed cabin between them.

The latter two share the second bathroom, although the VIP does have its own ensuite access. There’s also the option of a small crew cabin and heads tucked into the transom.

Like its bigger sisters, the Sirena 48 is based on a semi-displacement platform that delivers a good compromise between low speed cruising efficiency, secure sea-keeping and a decent turn of pace.

The standard powertrain consists of twin 480hp Cummins QSB6.7s on V-drive gearboxes, although 550hp Volvo Penta D8s are also an option.

Expect top speeds of 23-26 knots and relaxed continuous cruising of 15-16 knots. However, at just 10 knots the quoted range is a useful 520nm.

The first Sirena 48 is expected to launch in July and make its debut at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival.

Prices have not yet been made public but such is the demand for this new model that 17 have already been pre-sold and the next available delivery slot is for March 2025.