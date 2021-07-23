Editor’s Choice: Gill OS3 Coastal Jacket

At first glance, Gill's new OS3 Coastal Jacket arguably calls out 'sailor' more than 'motor boater'.

But then again, plenty of us have open boats and many will have been trained either to not make passage with their covers up or simply prefer not to view the world through wibbly-wobbly polythene.

Then, of course, there’s also the not insignificant matter of facing relentless spray in a head-sea.

For any mariner in such situations, the OS3 Coastal Jacket provides a very attractive kit bag option.

The recently launched men’s OS3 jacket comes in two colourways; graphite or ocean blue.

Both have attractive hi-vis green piping around the collar and pockets with additional flashes on the zipper and cuffs.

The peaked hood is also hi-vis, and inside there’s more of the same with the zip pocket and the garment’s drawstring both getting the treatment.

In terms of materials employed, Gill explains the OS3 has been built for protection and performance.

The jacket features the company’s XPLORE two-layer fabric construction, which is both waterproof and breathable.

Gill has also applied its exclusive XPEL technology, which helps repel water, resist stains and control odour.

A high-cut, fleece-lined collar keeps you warm up top, while the adjustable cuffs have PU (polyurethane) inner seals to keep out the water.

The main YKK Aquaguard zip has an internal storm guard and, rounding off on the comfort stakes, the two main pockets are fleece lined.

All of this adds up to a jacket which is crying out for some truly dreadful weather so it can show off.

While we’ve reviewed the men’s version of the Coastal Jacket, Gill’s OS3 range is not men-only.

There’s also a women’s jacket, available in blue only but which otherwise sports all the same features as the men’s.

And a junior product in red with a slightly different design style, the most notable being its patch pockets.

Complementing the jackets are the Coastal Trouser and completing the line-up for those wet but warm days is the Men’s OS3 Coastal Short.

Price: £185.00 inc VAT (Men’s OS3 Coastal Jacket)

Buy it now on Amazon.co.uk

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.