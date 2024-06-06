Otam 90 GTS first look: not-quite custom 90 footer

The Otam 90 GTS, may not be entirely custom, but it's as close as you're likely to get at this size. She will debut at Cannes 2024

While Otam’s “Custom” range doesn’t actually begin until the 100ft mark, the new flagship of its “Fast and Iconic” line, the Otam 90 GTS, remains about as custom-friendly as a sub-100ft yacht gets.

Due to make its international debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2024, the new Otam 90 GTS heads up a fleet that is defined by ferociously quick chase boats and megayacht tenders that adopt a true superyacht build process, enabling the buyer to define the detail to such a degree that each boat becomes a one-off.

Of course, the fact that it comes in beneath the 24m loadline length brings with it all the associated advantages in terms of manning and maintenance – and with a pair of MTU 16V 2000s hooked up to Arneson surface drives, chances are you’re going to want to make use of that by helming it yourself.

You can fully expect to hit in excess of 40 knots, and with a hull coated in a silver metallic paint with bronze accents (developed by Awlgrip for the owner of boat number 1), you’ll look good doing it too.

In the absence of a flybridge, the main deck needs to work pretty hard to deliver a range of day boating zones and it certainly does that. At the back end, the aft cockpit leads down to a vast bathing platform with an aft-facing settee and plenty of room for freestanding furniture and water toys.

There’s also room for a garage capable of swallowing a 4.35m tender but again, you can tweak that in whatever way suits your needs. Further forward, the galley is carefully separated from the VIP area for extra privacy if you have crew, and up on that long raked bow, there’s another big dinette with an integrated dining area.

Close collaboration between the Genoa-based shipyard and Giuseppe Bagnardi of BG Design has resulted in plenty of cool detailing too. The helm console, for instance, uses a carbon-fibre structure redolent of F1’s protective ‘halo’ system.

The same structure also incorporates a cooling system to keep the console electronics at a constant temperature and the air scoop intakes beneath the screen, on the hardtop and in the bulwarks also do a great job of elevating the style.

As for accommodation, the first model will come with three ensuite cabins and a lower lounge but just as the main deck can be specced with an open or closed saloon, so the lower deck can be tailored to your needs.

Otam 90 GTS

LOA: 91ft 0in (27.75m)

BEAM: 29ft 6in (9.75m)

ENGINES: Twin MTU 16V 2000s with Arneson surface drives

TOP SPEED: 40+ knots

PRICE: POA

CONTACT: otam.it