The Boat Nuts: A boating podcast presented by Alex Smith and Hugo Andreae that tells you everything you need to know about the boating world

Welcome to The Boat Nuts: The boating podcast brought to you by Motor Boat & Yachting. Each new episode will provide you with in-depth boat-related insights. Whether you are thinking about your next purchase or you’re interested in the finer details behind new boat launches, the latest designs, or debates on big issues, this show provides a light-hearted, informative look at all areas of the boating world.

Boat Geek Number 2, Alex Smith plays the role of host with Motor Boat & Yachting editor, Hugo Andreae offering his expert insights as Boat Geek Number 1. Each episode the two will discuss what they’ve been testing, provide explanations of the latest new boat launches and upcoming launches, discuss the latest boating kit and how useful it is (or isn’t!) and tackle a big boating issue of the day.

You can watch every episode at our Boat Nuts Youtube page or listen to the latest episode (and every episode so far) of The Boat Nuts below…



In this first episode of the Boat Nuts podcast brought to you by Motor Boat & Yachting, our in-house boat Nuts Hugo Andreae & Alex Smith put their heads together to talk about three key subjects in the boating world right now:

00:00 – Best new launches of the year from Dusseldorf – all the most interesting launches coming to you in 2025

29:15 – Best and worst Inflatable tenders – the pros and cons of the inflatable tender and why Alex threw his away in a fit of rage

40:40 – Big issue: Pontoon boats yes or no? – Alex thinks it’s only vanity holding them back from broader appeal, Hugo is less convinced by the ‘powered oil drum rafts’.

Get in touch with Alex and Hugo by dropping them an email at: alex.smith02@futurenet.com or hugo.andreae@futurenet.com. We would love to hear your suggestions for boat reviews to cover, issues to discuss or kit to test out.

You can download each episode of The Boat Nuts from your favourite podcast platform. While you’re there, why not leave Alex and Hugo a review!