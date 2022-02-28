Motor Boat & Yachting is Europe’s best motorboat magazine. It’s also the oldest, with a history dating back to 1904. Our long experience in motorboating means our boat tests are acknowledged as the most authoritative in the business, while our technical coverage is without equal.

Each month we detail the best new boats on the market, and cover cruising areas that are both practical and inspirational. Core editorial focuses on boats up to 80ft, but we also venture beyond the 80ft barrier in our monthly Custom Yachting section.

If you have a general query for the team, or want to submit a question for the letters page, please email: mby@futurenet.com

Editor Hugo Andreae

Hugo began life in the marine titles on Motor Boats Monthly having come from Autocar magazine. He then moved to become editor of Motor Boat & Yachting and was part of the launch team for our sister title SuperYacht World.

When not stuck in the office, hammering away on his keyboard, Hugo can be found exploring Poole Harbour with his family on board their Karnic 2250.

Deputy Editor Jack Haines

Jack has been messing around boats all his life, his love for them sparked by hours of fun aboard his parents’ boat, a White Shark kept in Poole Harbour.

He joined the magazine aged 19 and hasn’t looked back. He began his career as a staff writer/dog’s body before being made boat test editor and then deputy editor.

The main part of his job (if you can call it that) is to test and review new boats for the magazine and present our boat test videos for mby.com.

When not on the water Jack enjoys playing rugby and travelling with his wife.

Technical Contributor Nick Burnham

Nick’s career in the marine industry started in 1989 as a trainee yacht broker with Princess Motor Yacht Sales. By 1994 he had risen to Sales Manager, a position he held until 2009.

In 2010 he became a freelance marine journalist, supplying copy, photography and video presentation for a wide range of publications including Motor Boats Monthly, Boat International, Classic Boat, Practical Boat Owner, Asia Pacific Boating, Barche and of course Motor Boat & Yachting, as well as boat companies such as Sunseeker, Princess Yachts, Sealine, Windy Boats and more.

Nick also has a fast-growing YouTube channel called Aquaholic, where he tours yachts of all sizes – from a 29ft amphibious boat right up to a 60m Turkish superyacht.

Jon Mendez Boat training expert

An early love of boating on the Thames and being afloat in any form led Jon to take it up professionally over 25 years ago.

During that time he has worked for the RYA, owned and been Chief Instructor at his own RYA Sea School and seen many thousands of happy people go from novice to enthusiastic boater.

Latterly Jon has taken a slight step back from running a very busy business and now enjoys teaching, delivering and carrying out instructor training for new boaters on a freelance basis.

A regular contributor to MBY‘s How To series, Jon has written more than 120 articles covering everything from the finer points of boat handling to setting up electronics and navigation equipment.

Digital Editor Chris Jefferies

Chris’s boating career began in his teens, when he worked on the River Wey as a narrowboat instructor. After leaving university, he worked on several magazines before joining Motor Boats Monthly in 2014 as News Editor – a title he also held at Motor Boat & Yachting and Boat International, before being appointed as Group Digital Editor of Future’s marine titles in March 2019.

Art Editor Neil Singleton

About our boat tests

Our boat tests, sea trials and test drives are acknowledged as the most authoritative in the business. We take sound readings and measure fuel consumption in real world conditions to independently verify claims made by manufacturers, so you know you can trust us to deliver a fair, honest and unbiased verdict.

