The Motor Boat Awards are the only marine awards with the motor boat buyers’ best interests at heart.
Hosted by Motor Boat & Yachting and sponsored by Side-Power, the awards are judged purely on the boats’ design, ability and value for money in their chosen market place. There are nine different boat awards up for grabs, as well as the Service Award, in association with Pantaenius and the Judges' Special Award, in associaton with Osculati.
All the boats have been sea-trialled and rigorously tested by the magazine's technical experts, and the winners will be announced at a dazzling awards ceremony at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dusseldorf on January 21.
The 2020 Motor Boat Awards are split into the following categories: