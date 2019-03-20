The Motor Boat Awards are the only marine awards with the motor boat buyers’ best interests at heart.

Hosted by Motor Boat & Yachting and sponsored by Side-Power, the awards are judged purely on the boats’ design, ability and value for money in their chosen market place. There are nine different boat awards up for grabs, as well as the Service Award, in association with Pantaenius and the Judges' Special Award, in associaton with Osculati.

All the boats have been sea-trialled and rigorously tested by the magazine's technical experts, and the winners will be announced at a dazzling awards ceremony at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dusseldorf on January 21.

The 2020 Motor Boat Awards are split into the following categories:

Sportsboats and RIBs

Finalists

Beneteau Flyer 8 Sundeck,Brig Eagle 8, Brig Eagle 10, Chris-Craft 28 Launch GT, Greenline NEO, Highfield HX76, Hydrolift 26, Jeanneau Cap Camarat 7.5 DC S2, Nimbus T9

Superboats

Sponsored by

Finalists

Brabus Shadow 500 Black Ops, Iguana X100, Fairline F//Line 33, Hinckley R34, Princess R35, Sunseeker Hawk 38

Sportscruisers up to 40ft

Finalists

Galeon 335 HTS,Jeanneau Leader 33, Marex 360CC, Pardo 38, Sealine C390

Sportscruisers over 40ft

Sponsored by

Finalists

Azimut Atlantis 45, Fjord 44 Coupe, Palm Beach GT50, Riva Dolceriva, Wallytender 48

Wheelhouse and cockpit cruisers

Sponsored by

Finalists

Botnia Targa 25.1 GT, Finnmaster Pilot 8 Cabin, Jeanneau Merry Fisher 895 Marlin, Jeanneau NC37, Jersey 36 Elanco, Rodman 1090 Evolution

Adventure yachts

Sponsored by

Finalists

Beneteau Swift Trawler 41, Dale 40, Fountaine Pajot MY40

Flybridges up to 60ft

Sponsored by

Finalists

Ferretti 450, Greenline 48 Fly, Palm Beach 50 Fly

Flybridges over 60ft

Sponsored by

Finalists

Monte Carlo Yachts 66, Fairline Squadron 68, Sunseeker 76 Yacht

Custom yachts

Sponsored by

Finalists

Bluegame BGX70, Custom Line 120, Zeelander 72

Judge's Special Award

Sponsored by

Service Award

Sponsored by

Watch the highlights from this year's Motor Boat Awards