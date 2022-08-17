Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2022: Canados Oceanic 143

The latest flagship of Canados’s Oceanic range is this impressive explorer-style yacht, which will make its debut at Cannes 2022.

The Canados Oceanic 143 features a short superstructure and a huge open aft deck, which is dedicated to fine dining and elegant lounging about, rather than the suite of tenders and water toys generally found aboard its intrepid cousins.

But it’s still a versatile platform with a broad appeal, its triple engines offering an impressive top speed, as well as efficient low-speed cruising for a range of 4,000 nautical miles at ten knots.

The upper deck is given over to the owner, with an ensuite cabin, private saloon and aft terrace, and an outdoor seating area forward, providing a spectacular vantage point.

The wheelhouse is down on the main deck, practically on the bow, with the galley and day head behind it, and the modest deck saloon. The main seating and dining areas are outside.

On the lower deck there are two twin-berth guest cabins and two double VIP suites amidships, with the crew accommodation forward. One central staircase serves both areas.

The designers have thought hard about soundproofing the accommodation areas, placing the engines and generators as far aft as possible and insulating them not just with structural bulkheads but with the side-loading tender garage which sits just aft of midships.

The Canados Oceanic 143 has a fibreglass hull and Kevlar superstructure. Its sophisticated hull shape is of the type we first saw on the Oceanic 90 – a two-step medium-V designed for optimum fuel efficiency in both planing and transitional modes, augmented with a lengthened waterline and bulbous bow for maximum range at low speeds.

With the engines right aft, prop tunnels help to reduce shaft angle and keep the draught down.

Canados Oceanic 143 specification

LOA: 142ft 7in (43.45m)

Beam: 27ft 0in (8.22m)

Engines: 3 x 2,400hp Cat C32B

Top speed: 24 knots

Starting price: Available on application