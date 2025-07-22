Even more power: A first look at Evene superyacht tenders from Williams

Williams will launch a new superyacht tender range, named Evene, with boats capable of carrying up to 13 people

UK jet-tender specialist Williams is launching a new range of superyacht tenders under a completely new brand name, Evene. Two centre-console models will be available initially, the 5.7m Origin 57 and the 7.1m Origin 71, but bigger versions are likely to follow.

Despite the different LOAs both models are based on the same hull platform and share the same 2.25m beam dimension. Unlike the rest of the Williams Jet Tender range, the Evenes do not have inflatable RIB tubes. Instead they feature a solid GRP hull with a patented Petestep underwater design.

Much like the Petestep hulls we’ve seen on other brands such as SAY Carbon Yachts, this uses concave spray rails that fan out from the keel to deflect spray back under the boat for a softer, drier, more efficient ride.

Evene more power

Power comes from a single Yanmar 4LV diesel engine linked to one of Williams’ own waterjet designs. The engine in the Origin 57 is rated at 195hp, while the one in the 71 is 250hp. Both have an estimated top speed of 36 knots. The fuel capacity is also increased from 100 litres in the 57 to 140 litres in the 71.

Intended for the garages of yachts bigger than 30m (98ft), the smaller of the two has bench-sofa seating rated for up to nine people – an impressively high number for a craft of its size without the added buoyancy and stability of inflatable tubes. The bigger one seats 13 and is aimed at yachts over 40m (131ft).

The other two key figures are an overall height of just 1.55m (ideal for squeezing into garages) and a draft of no more than 0.38m so it can sneak into shallow bays to land and retrieve guests from a beach. The models’ dry weights are 1,400kg and 1,800kg.

Every Evene can be fitted out to the owner’s preference using the website configurator.

Choices include seating layouts and a wide array of optional equipment. There is also the opportunity to customise the name and colourways to match that of the mother vessel.

To boost sustainability, the engines can run on HVO100 (hydrotreated vegetable oil) as well as regular diesel, and the fitout includes plantation grown cork decking and faux-leather upholstery made from recycled PET bottles.

Although a separate company within the Williams Marine Group, all Evenes will be built at the Williams factory in Oxfordshire and sold through the same global dealer network. Prices have not yet been announced but both models will make their public debuts at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September.

