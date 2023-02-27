Lomo’s watersports gear is highly regarded, but how well does it copy with driving an open boat? MBY editor Hugo Andreae tests the Lomo Ocean Helm Gloves…
I’ve become quite a fan of Lomo since discovering its well-specced but reasonably priced range of watersports clothing and equipment.
These Lomo Ocean Helm Gloves are an ideal case in point. They look considerably more expensive than their £25 price tag suggests and use a combination of different materials to keep your hands dry and warm while still giving sufficient grip and flexibility to helm an open RIB.
They are water resistant rather than 100% waterproof but I’ve found that they cope fine with the level of rain or spray you’re likely to experience on a motor boat.
What’s more, the 3M Thinsulate insulation does a good job of keeping your fingers toasty without feeling too bulky.
Gauntlet-style cuffs with toggled pull cords also ensure there’s no gap between jacket sleeves and gloves for water to penetrate.
All in all, the Lomo Ocean Helm Gloves are a very handy bit of kit.
MBY rating: 4/5