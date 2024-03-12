Nordkapp Coupe 830 hits the mark on World debut

Very few compact family boats deliver as broad a spectrum of talents as the new Nordkapp Coupe 830.

Launched at the Dusseldorf Boat Show in January, the Nordkapp Coupe 830 inherits the potent styling of the larger Nordkapp 905 but remarkably, its deck arrangement actually feels better resolved.



Perfect pilothouse?

Unlike the flagship model, the pilothouse features not one bit two side doors, enabling easier single-handed helming and freeing up the entire aft end for a proper dinette.

The two helm seats rotate to join this space and there are some handy side seats here too.

There’s also a big one-piece aft window, some handy storage beneath the deck and a very clever gas burner and sink that emerge like a conjurer’s party piece from beneath the co-pilot seat.

Outside spaces

The external spaces are impressively versatile too. The aft cockpit, for instance, uses modular furniture so you can unscrew it from the deck and leave it shoreside.

And the bow space, though slim, is equally well arranged with a secure island sunbed so a couple can head forward and relax in genuine comfort.

But there are some cruising credentials here too.

The low-level deck keeps headroom very generous in the pilothouse and if you factor in the convertible dinette, this great looking 50-knot sports boat has the ability (in principle at least) to take a family of four on long weekends away.

Nordkapp Coupe 830 specifications

LOA: 27ft 3in (8.30m)

BEAM: 9ft 7in (2.92m)

ENGINES: Twin 200-250s / single 400hp V10

TOP SPEED: 51 knots

PRICE: from £179,850 inc VAT