Invictus TT550 First Look: This New Luxury Day Boat Is Dedicated to Connecting You with the Sea

The Invictus TT550's revolutionary design by Christian Grande is focused on optimising your connection with the sea, particularly in its massive aft beach club

Christian Grande’s designs have earned Invictus a reputation for being at the cutting edge of boat building. Take this new flagship of the fleet, the Invictus TT550. The jutting reverse bow is bang on trend. So is the sweeping carbon- fibre hardtop; and the way the long hull window is mirrored by an equally long bulwark cutaway is a very neat solution.

The detailing looks just as refined and boutiquey as you’d imagine, but it’s the day spaces that really shine here. With a large aft-facing dinette, a central sunbed with reversible backrest, an open transom, a pair of drop-down terraces and a submersible stern platform, the aft beach club is a clear priority. More than 40% of the overall length is dedicated to it and it absolutely nails Grande’s stated aim of optimising your connection with the sea.

Ahead of that, a big transverse wet bar backs onto triple helm seats, and up at the bow, the sunbed has been pushed into the tapering forepeak so there’s plenty of breadth further aft for another large dinette just ahead of the windscreen.

Down below, the layout revolves around a pair of cabins. If you opt for the crew cabin and utility room on the port side amidships, the VIP is eased to starboard, with an inward-facing bed and direct access to the day heads. The owner’s cabin, meanwhile, occupies the bow, where another inward-facing bed generates the space for a generous ensuite bathroom in the forepeak.

There’s also room between these cabins for either a lower galley or a third bunk cabin on the port side and that, you would have to say, is a pretty comprehensive offering for what is ostensibly a day boat.

Whichever arrangement you pick, the inhouse ‘Atelier Invictus’ department can help customise each boat with modular layouts and bespoke finishes. And with the advent of Stone White and Deep Groove exterior tones, as well as Cloudy, Sandy and Woody upholstery shades and a new water-resistant exterior fabric, you get even more choice than usual.

Power comes from a choice of either twin Volvo Penta IPS-800s or IPS-950s for top speeds of 33 and 37 knots respectively, putting it in contention with the likes of Pardo, Fjord and Solaris Power among others.

Invictus TT550 Specifications:

LOA: 55ft 4in (16.87m)

Beam: 16ft 6in (5.04m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta IPS 800-950

Top speed: 33-37 knots

Price: €1.89M ex VAT

Contact details: www.invictusyacht.com

