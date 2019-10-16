The Sunseeker Predator 60 EVO may share the same hull as the previous Predator 57 but this is more than just a refresh.

The superstructure, sunroof, tender garage and helm console all feature new carbon fibre mouldings that together save over 400kg. Significantly, it also has a new interior that sets the tone for the next generation of Sunseekers to come.

The Poole yard has grand ambitions and is also working on its biggest yacht ever (the Sunseeker 161) but it’s pleasing to see some focus on the Predator range too.

The Sunseeker Predator 60 Evo is a striking craft with a dramatically curved carbon-fibre hard top complete with a large glass sunroof section that lets plenty of light in even when it’s closed. Windows now run almost the full length of the topsides with smart stainless steel detailing.

The effect of all that glass is a wonderfully bright interior and a feeling of space that blurs the lines between an open and hardtop cruiser; the clever drop-down cockpit doors play their part too.

Everywhere you look there are gorgeous details like stainless steel inlays, knurled door handles, recessed LED lighting, textured leathers and glossy exposed carbon fibre weaves that lift the appearance to near-superyacht levels of fit and finish.

Although Sunseeker did look at changing the layout to a main deck aft galley, it chose to stick with its current galley-down arrangement for the Predator 60 EVO. It also features a new optional performance pack with active interceptors and low drag rudders that steer independently for increased speed and more responsive handling.

Predators and performance go hand in hand so it’s no surprise that the Predator 60 Evo will crack 34 knots at full chat. After stepping on board for the first time at the 2019 Southampton Boat Show, we look forward to seeing how well the Predator 60 EVO works out on the open water…

Specification

LOA: 59ft 8in (18.24m)

Beam: 15ft 4in (4.7m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta D13 900-1,000hp

Top speed: 34 knots

Price from: £1.14m ex VAT

Berth: CO18