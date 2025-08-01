Everything you need to know about taking your pet to Europe by boat

Taking your pet with you on a boating holiday can undoubtedly increase your enjoyment of cruising. But there are some hurdles through which you must jump

There are no kennel or cattery fees to worry about if you choose to take your pet to Europe by boat. They’re also great company and dogs make great walking companions when you get to your destinations. However, the rules and regulations of travelling with pets are very complex.

Are there any requirements for travelling with pets within the British Isles?

If you’re traveling with your pet between Great Britain, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands or you are entering GB from Northern Ireland, there are no pet documents or health requirements for travel. You do not need to use an approved route or port of entry and you are free to take your pet on your private boat with you.

What about travelling to Northern Ireland from Great Britain?

From 4 June 2025, pets travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are required to have a Pet Travel Document. This is issued free of charge and lasts the lifetime of the pet. Your pet will need to have been microchipped but it does not need a rabies vaccination or tapeworm treatment. You can apply for the document via the Government Gateway service at www.gov.uk.

Can I take my pet to the EU on my own boat?

Yes, you can but there are a number of rules you need to follow and you must enter the EU via a designated Traveller’s Point of Entry (TPE). These are specifically for animals rather than the usual Ports of Entry, which are for people and goods. France has 33 listed sea port TPEs, Holland just eight and Belgium just one. You can find a full list of the various European TPE sites on https://food.ec.europa.eu

Have the rules changed since the UK left the EU?

Yes, the old EU pet passports issued in the UK are no longer valid for travel to the EU and haven’t been since 1 January 2021. You now need an Animal Health Certificate (AHC) instead of a pet passport. An AHC is only valid for a single journey and a maximum of four months from the date of issue. It typically costs more too.

Are EU Pet Passports still valid?

Yes, Pet Passports issued in the EU and Northern Ireland are still valid for travel to the EU.

What do I need for an Animal Health Certificate (AHC)?

Before your dog, cat or ferret (the only three animals that legally qualify as pets) can travel to the EU, you’ll need to take the following steps:

Ensure your pet has been microchipped.

Ensure your pet has an up to date vaccination against rabies. (Pets must be at least 12 weeks old before they can be vaccinated and it needs to be kept up to date with a booster vaccination every one to three years).

Wait 21 days after the primary rabies vaccination before travel.

Apply for an Animal Health Certificate (AHC) from your vet no more than 10 days before travel to the EU.

Is this the same for all EU countries?

Yes. These requirements are the same for all EU countries. However, if you’re travelling with your dog directly from another EU country to Finland, the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Norway or Malta, it must have treatment against tapeworm. This will need to be done 1 to 5 days before arriving in any of these countries. Your vet must enter full details of this on the AHC following treatment.

How much does an AHC cost?

An AHC typically costs around £220-£250, although some providers offer AHCs for as little as £99. Rabies vaccinations cost around £50-£90. Not all vet practices offer an AHC service as not all vets are qualified to sign an AHC, so make sure you call and check in advance. You will need to take proof of your pet’s microchipping date and its vaccination history.

How long does an AHC last?

An AHC lasts for 4 months from the date of issue but it must be used to enter the EU within 10 days of the date of issue.

What about coming back to Britain?

There is no change to the health requirements for pets entering Great Britain from the EU post 1 January 2021 so EU pet passports issued in the EU or GB before January are still valid for return journeys.

However, your pet must have one of the following three documents when returning to Great Britain from the EU:

An EU pet passport (issued in the EU or in GB before 1 January 2021)

The AHC issued in GB for travel to the EU can be used for the return journey up to 4 months after it was issued

A GB pet health certificate for travel into GB only – for example, when you have exceeded the 4-month validity of the AHC.

Whichever document you use must show that your pet meets the same requirements as those required for travel to the EU, plus it must have had treatment against tapeworm 1 to 5 days before arriving in Great Britain with the details entered onto the AHC or Pet Passport by a vet. However, there is one other very important difference when returning to the UK from the EU…

Can I bring my pet back to GB from the EU on my own boat?

No. You cannot bring your pet back from the EU on your own boat. It must travel on an approved ferry or air route so your pet’s documents and microchip can be checked when entering the GB. Most ferry operators to and from France only allow pets to be taken on board in a vehicle.

DFDS do allow foot passengers to travel with dogs from Newhaven to Dieppe and on some other routes but it is advisable to check before travelling.

What if I don’t have a car?

You may be able to ask a friend with a car to take your pet on a ferry but you will need to sign a declaration giving them permission to do this.

Are the rules different for cats?

The rules for cats are the same as for dogs and ferrets. The only exception is that cats and ferrets don’t need treatment for tapeworm before entering GB and certain other EU countries.

What if I don’t have the right paperwork?

If you do not have the correct, valid paperwork your pet could be refused entry and may be required to go into quarantine. You would then be responsible for all associated costs.

Is all this really necessary?

The rules are in place to protect the health of animals and people in GB and the EU so they clearly serve a purpose. However, things were simpler when we were part of the EU.

Might the rules change in the future?

Yes. In fact, following an announcement by the Prime Minister on 19 May 2025, a new deal between the EU and the UK will include the re-introduction of EU pet passports. This should mean that for travel between the EU and the UK, you can apply for a lifelong passport, rather than a one-off Animal Health Certificate. There are currently no more details or timescales for the change.

These developments may also lead to changes to the Pet Travel Document process for travel from GB to Northern Ireland.

Where can I find more advice about this?

The government website covers most of the information you will need in relation to travelling with your pet. Visit www.gov.uk/taking-your-pet-abroad for full details.

You can also contact the pet travel helpline if you need more help by calling them on 0370 241 1710. You can also email them at pettravel@apha.gov.uk. However, you may need to allow up to five working days for an answer.

Thanks to the Cruising Association for their help with this article. Additional information is available at www.theca.org.uk/pets

