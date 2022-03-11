Vicem Tuna Master 37 first look: Family appeal in a fishing-friendly design

The Vicem Tuna Master 37 is the first in an all-new range of sports fishing boats from the American/Turkish outfit…

Built in Istanbul but with its HQ in Annapolis there is a great synergy between Vicem and the US boating market and this new range is clearly aimed at those who want a fast, well-made family boat that is well equipped for fishing.

The competition is fierce, however, with a large number of US brands that have built their reputations in this sector for decades vying for the same customers.

Vicem’s reputation for quality is enviable though and it recruited well-known angler and designer Murat Lyrioboz and Virginia-based architects DLBA to shape this new series, which will sprout larger models from the same blueprint.

There will be two versions of the Vicem Tuna Master 37 available, a CC with a traditional walkaround center console deck layout and the Express, which has a covered foredeck and a deep cockpit protected by a substantial wraparound windscreen.

With fishing in mind, both have quite deep, sparse cockpits with rod holders and outriggers in abundance.

Even if fishing isn’t your thing, the layout still works well for day boat duties given the smattering of seating in the cockpit and the sunpad atop the coachroof moulding. There’s also seating neatly wrapped around the bow with space for a table, ideal for lunches on anchor.

Weekending isn’t out of the question thanks to a double vee berth on the lower deck with integrated storage and a separate heads compartment with standing headroom.

With twin or triple outboard rigs available performance is plentiful but it’s the 350-mile range at cruising speed that will catch the attention of fishermen and day boaters alike.

Cheap it is not but it’s an intriguing alternative to a Chris-Craft Catalina or Boston Whaler.

Vicem Tuna Master 37CC specifications

LOA: 36ft 11in (11m)

Beam: 12ft 3in (3.7m)

Engines: Twin/triple outboard up to 1,050hp

Top speed: 45 knots

Starting price: $385,000 (ex. VAT)