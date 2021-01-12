Chris-Craft Catalina 34 yacht tour and test drive: Is this the ultimate day boat?

With living space all the way round the deck and a punchy turn of speed, the Chris-Craft Catalina 34 is rightly revered as one of the most comprehensive day boats on the market.

In this video, Nick Burnham takes us on a tour of this yacht’s versatile deck spaces before taking her out on the water for a Mediterranean blast.

Starting in the cockpit, the Chris-Craft Catalina 34 features a fixed bench that can convert into a C-shaped wraparound seating area in a matter of seconds, as well as an obligatory barbecue for cooking up the catch of the day. This whole area can be shaded thanks to the roll-out bimini.

However, the star of the show is arguably the helm station with three quilted leather seats and a gorgeous dashboard. Being a Chris-Craft, the Catalina 34 is packed with neat little details, like a weighted logo in the centre of the steering wheel, so it’s always facing the right way up.

Having toured the foredeck area, you’d be forgiven for thinking that’s everything the Catalina 34 has to offer, but you’d be wrong – the designers have also managed to squeeze in a double berth and a heads compartment as well.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 34′ (10.4m)

Beam: 10′ 10″ (3.3 m)

Displacement: 5,669.9 kg (12,500lbs)

Fuel capacity: 322 gal (1,218.9l)

Water capacity: 40 gal (151.4l)

Engines: Twin 350hp Mercury Verado outboards

Top speed: 44 knots

Cruising speed: 30 knots

Price: £395,000 (ex. VAT)