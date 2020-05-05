Rodman 33 Offshore: Is this the ultimate fast fishing boat?

If you fancy something fast, fun and a bit leftfield then the Rodman 33 Offshore might just fit the bill...

It uses the same proven hull as Rodman’s 33ft fast patrol boat but has been adapted for leisure use as the ultimate fast fishing boat.

As with all Rodman boats, the mouldings feel impressively robust with a hand-laid hull and vacuum-moulded locker lids for a nice smooth finish.

In true fishing boat style the cockpit had been left bare but fitted with flip-up benches to provide some seating when you’re not hauling in 300lb Marlins.

There is a more leisure-focused cockpit in the bow with a big sunpad and mini dinette for use at anchor. That leaves only two proper forward-facing seats tucked behind the helm.

There is a small cuddy with a separate heads compartment deep in the hull but access is through a narrow opening in the side of the console down some very steep steps.

With its 50-knot top speed and long, wave-busting hull it should be a heap of fun to drive but choose your crew carefully if you want to enjoy its full potential.

Specification

LOA: 35ft 5in (10.7m)

Beam: 9ft 8in (3.0m)

Fuel capacity: 1,000 litres (220 gal)

Engines: Twin 250-300hp outboards

Top speed: 50 knots

Starting price: £187,000 (ex. VAT)