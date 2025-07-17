This new Realm 45 motor yacht from Rand boasts 360° views and electric power

Rand's ambitious new flagship, the Realm 45, promises a luxurious "boat for all seasons" with an expansive glass superstructure and versatile powertrain options

Danish builder Rand is billing its new flagship, the Realm 45, as a boat for all seasons. Due to be launched at next year’s Boot Düsseldorf show in January, its virtually all-glass superstructure promises 360° views and complete protection from the elements.

On-deck amenities include an unusually sociable looking aft cockpit with a large aft-facing C-shaped sofa opposite another smaller forward-facing one plus a further seating/sunbathing zone in the bow.

That heavily glazed wheelhouse looks equally distinctive, especially its steeply raked flat windscreen with a pronounced kink a foot or so above the foredeck. The view from inside should be spectacular, regardless of whether you’re sitting at the helm or the large U-shaped dinette behind it. An amidships galley module separates the two.

A double sliding side-deck door to port aligns with a fold-down section of the bulwark to improve views even further and create a mini balcony. Two further sliding doors on the starboard side, one by the helm and the other by the galley, ensure easy access from both sides as well as increasing natural ventilation.

The lower deck houses a double cabin forward with an aft-facing bed on the diagonal, a head and shower compartment to starboard and two further single berths tucked under the cockpit along each side.

The standard powertrain is an all-electric one comprising two 300kW E-drive motors and a massive 440kWh battery bank, which should give a range of 35nm at 25 knots. Solar panelling on the coachroof will help top up the battery bank during the day.

A number of conventional outboard and sterndrive powertrain options are also available from Volvo Penta, Mercury and Yanmar. With the biggest twin Volvo Penta D6-440s, the top speed should be around 41 knots and the range at 25-knots around 500nm. With a pair of 600hp petrol Mercury V12 outboards, the top speed swells to around 47 knots but the range is likely to suffer accordingly.

Excluding taxes, base prices for the Realm 45 with a pair of V10 Mercury 400 outboards start at €649,900. An all-electric set-up would push that up to €999,900. The Rand Lagune 44, an open-with-hardtop model that’s based on the same hull platform, will make its debut in September at the Cannes show.

