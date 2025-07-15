Ockelbo B25 Cabin first look: Can match anything else in its class

The Ockelbo B25 Cabin is a tough no-nonsense aluminium motor boat from Swedish brand Ockelbo

Swedish brand Ockelbo builds its boat in Riga, Latvia out of specially treated marine grade aluminium for maximum strength and minimum maintenance. The result is a tough no-nonsense boat that can be used all year round almost regardless of the conditions.

The styling reflects that with a simple but purposeful look that would look equally at home in an SBS training facility as in a marina.

The full beam wheelhouse features flush-fit windscreens and side windows to ensure a good view out in all weather and a large swing-up door giving access to the deep forward cockpit.

Built-in seats and lockers both here and in the compact aft cockpit provide somewhere to sit when the sun comes out, while the wheelhouse can be ordered either with individual seats or a U-shaped aft sofa that converts to an occasional bed.

The fit out is fairly basic but none the worse for it and helps keep the price down below its fancier adventure boat rivals. However, that light but stiff aluminium hull with its sharp deadrise angle and a wide choice of Mercury Verrado engines mean it should be a match for anything in its class. There’s also a smaller B21 model offering an even more affordable package.

We haven’t yet tested one but thanks to new British importer Nordbalt and sub dealer Clipper Marine, we hope to sea trial one shortly.

Ockelbo B25 Cabin specifications

LOA: 25ft 11in (7.9m)

BEAM: 8ft 4in (2.55m)

ENGINE: 300-400hp Mercury outboard

TOP SPEED: 42-48 knots

PRICE: From £105,000 ex VAT

CONTACT: nordbalt.co.uk

