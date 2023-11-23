I had a blast testing this Airhead boat tube and now it’s better than half price for Black Friday

Younger kids will love slingshotting around behind your boat on the Airhead Slice, and Amazon has sliced the price in half to make a great Black Friday boating deal...

There are few joys in the boating world purer than being flung around behind a speedboat on a towable tube (after trialling 9 of the best boat tubes for MBY‘s recent group test, I know this as well as anyone!) and you can experience this thrill for less with this great Black Friday boating deal.

Amazon has slashed 51% off the price of an Airhead Slice for the year’s biggest shopping event, bringing the cost below $100 for the first time in years.

The Slice is Airhead’s entry-level model and is ideal for younger riders wanting to try boat tubing for the first time. It offers enough thrills for a day out on the water, but it’s not going to scare anyone senseless.

Airhead Slice towable boat tube | Save 51% at Amazon

Was $189.99 , now $92.70

With four handles, this tube is ideal for 1 or 2 riders. And with a deflated weight of just 4.3lbs, it’s easy to stow on board when you’re ready to pack up and head back to the dock. View Deal at Amazon

Price check: $119.97 at Overtons | $133.33 at Walmart

When testing the Airhead Slice, I found plenty of beginner-friendly features, such as comfortable neoprene pads, knuckle guards and a relatively stable ride.

However, if you want to carry more riders, I’d recommend the larger Airhead Mega Slice, which is 49% off during the Amazon Black Friday sale.

The Mega Slice shares the same ergonomic design but has an enormous diameter of 100″ (compared to 58″ for the Slice) and can carry up to 4 riders.

Whatever towable tube you choose to buy this Black Friday, make sure to follow our safe towing advice:

Wear a decent waterskiing jacket

Use a tow-rope that is designed for pulling inflatables

Keep your boat’s speed below 20 knots

Agree some simple hand signals

Turn your engines off when picking people up from the water

P.S. Apologies to our British and European readers, these deals are only available in the US.