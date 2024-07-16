Best Prime day deals on Pressure washers

Pressure washers are part and parcel of boat life. Every boater needs one. So if you're in the market for a new pressure washer, I've scoured the listings for the best prime day deals to find something for you that won't bust your wallet.
As a boating person with several decades of boating behind me and hopefully many more years ahead, the regular cleaning of hull and sometimes decks is as natural a part of my annual routine as all other house work we do on a regular basis. In all those years I’ve gone through more pressure washers than I can count. Some of them good and some not so great. I have collated a buyers guide for pressure washers for those simply browsing – Best pressure washers for boats. But if you really are in the market for a pressure washer right now, then the prime deals from Amazon can be worth a look.
I’ve looked through them all to pick out some of the very best deals, that really are deals and not puffed up numbers that aren’t deals at all.
Greenworks 2700 PSI Pressure Washer (2.3 GPM Max) with Foam Cannon
A powerful portable pressure washer with plenty of oomph to clean your hull, as well as a whole load of other domestic purposes.
Save 20% -Now $359.99 Was $449.99
Kärcher K1700 Max 2125 PSI Electric Pressure Washer with 3 Spray Nozzles
1.2 GPM, this compact Karcher will fill easily in the trunk of your car.
Save 33% $100.62 available online elsewhere for $149
Kärcher – K 3 Power Control
Operates at 1800 PSI – 2100 Max PSI – Electric Power Pressure Washer – with Vario & DirtBlaster Spray Wands – 1.45 GPM
A little more powerful that the compact version above but still portable enough to fit in the trunk of an average car. Tidy onboard stowage for the basic equipment that comes with it. I love my Karcher. It’s been a really reliable bit of my maintenance kit.
Save 20% Prime deal price $126.85 On sale elsewhere for $161
note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.