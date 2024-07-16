Best Prime day deals on Pressure washers

Pressure washers are part and parcel of boat life. Every boater needs one. So if you're in the market for a new pressure washer, I've scoured the listings for the best prime day deals to find something for you that won't bust your wallet.

As a boating person with several decades of boating behind me and hopefully many more years ahead, the regular cleaning of hull and sometimes decks is as natural a part of my annual routine as all other house work we do on a regular basis. In all those years I’ve gone through more pressure washers than I can count. Some of them good and some not so great. I have collated a buyers guide for pressure washers for those simply browsing – Best pressure washers for boats. But if you really are in the market for a pressure washer right now, then the prime deals from Amazon can be worth a look.

I’ve looked through them all to pick out some of the very best deals, that really are deals and not puffed up numbers that aren’t deals at all.