Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station, Heavy-Duty Powerhouse PRIME DEAL!

The prime day deals are here and so too are the great savings on Lithium Jackery power banks. I've sourced a few of them so have a look through to see if you can spot a bargain that suits your needs

I never used to think I needed a portable power bank on board, until I did.

Whether you’re swinging on a mooring for the weekend or dodging marina fees on an extended cruise, a good portable power station quickly becomes the unsung hero of the boat. It will keep your nav tablet topped up, run a 12V fridge overnight, or give you silent power for lights and laptop when you don’t want to hear the engine rumble.

The best units, like those from Jackery or EcoFlow, are rugged, quiet, and solar ready, which suits us liveaboards and weekend warriors alike. And with Prime Day landing this week, there are genuinely worthwhile deals to be had. If you’ve been hesitating over price, now is the time to pounce. I’ve saved hundreds over the years by waiting for Prime Day. Power independence afloat? Yes please, and even better when it’s half price.

Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station

$399 (was $799), Save $400 (50% off)

Massive 1,070 Wh capacity, 1,500 W output, runs a mini-fridge for up to 14 hrs

Fast recharge, full in 1.7 hrs, emergency mode in just 1 hr

Quiet (<30 dB), compact (24 lb), with six output ports, ideal for sailboat or motorboat use

Rugged LiFePO₄ battery rated for over 4,000 cycles, built for marine environments View Deal

We’ve tested a few portable power banks over the past few years and they keep getting better and better.

From the heavier powerhouses like the one I’ve found a deal f0r here, to lighter weight more totable smaller units, they’re a worthwhile investment.

to read about other powerbanks we’ve tested as a team, I’ve collated those in a buyers guide to the best portable power banks