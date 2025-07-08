50% off Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station, a mid weight PRIME DAY lithium power bank bargain

The Jackery Explorer 500 portable power station is a brilliant bit of kit that you'll never want to be without, right now you can get your hands on one for almost half the usual price in the prime day deals

I use a 500W portable power bank every day on my boat on a swinging mooring. It’s light enough to chuck in a waterproof bag and take ashore in the tender, and it charges easily via a solar panel while I’m pottering about. Honestly, I wouldn’t be without it. If you’re thinking of getting one, I’d highly recommend pairing it with a decent portable solar panel. It makes a big difference when you’re living off-grid or just want silent power without fuss.

With these savings, you really can live off grid without busting the bank.

Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station – Was $499 – Now $299

518 Wh capacity, 500 W AC output, great for phones, laptops, lights, and fridges

Portable at ~13 lb, easy to move between salon and cockpit

Solar-compatible

A portable mid-capacity unit that balances power and practicality without breaking your budget. Perfect for weekend sails or as a smaller backup to the 1000 V2. View Deal

I’ve written about a load of other portable power banks, from medium sized ones like this, to much heavier weight high powered power banks. There’s a real choice for everyone out there. So I’m adding more deals throughout this prime week to share some of my knowledge and bargain hunting with you.