35 of the best Christmas gift ideas for the boater in your life

There’s something for everyone, from affordable to big budget and super stylish, in our Christmas gifts guide, all guaranteed to put a big smile on your festive faces

1. American Tourister Airconic suitcase

In the ongoing battle with airlines and their war on cabin luggage the Airconic is a secret weapon. Not only are its dimensions compact enough to keep your mind at ease if you’re unlucky enough to be the last on board but the 55cm version weighs just 2kg. Two kilograms!

It comes in a range of colours and thanks to that lightweight frame and four wheels, it’s a dream to whizz through the airport.

Price: £115

Contact: americantourister.co.uk

2. Garmin quatix 5 Sapphire smart watch

The Quatix 5 is one of the toughest, most function-packed smart watches on the market. Alongside the usual sport and activity modes, thanks to built-in GPS the watch can be used for navigation and even to control your Garmin autopilot. It will also connect via Bluetooth to Fusion AV systems and Garmin Virb cameras. It comes with swappable metal and silicone straps.

Price: £649.99

Contact: garmin.com

3. MBY subscription

It’s the gift that keeps on giving, providing a monthly fix of new and used boats, inspirational cruising ideas and the best boating stories around, even through the dark days of winter. You can buy it for friends, relatives, partners, godchildren or simply as a treat to yourself, and look forward to the hours of pleasure it brings every time a new issue drops through the letterbox.

Price: From £22.49 for six months

Contact: magazinesdirect.com

Article continues below…

4. Nauticalia unisex Submariner sweaters

No Christmas would be complete without a woolly jumper nestled beneath the tree and this Submariner from Nauticalia is sure to keep you warm and cosy during winter nights on board. Available in ecru or navy, it’s made from Merino wool with interlinked seams for added strength.

Price: £99.99

Contact: nauticalia.com

5. PowerVision PowerDolphin underwater drone

The PowerDolphin’s rotating HD camera is able to shoot 4K video and high quality stills across a 215° arc above and below water level. Whether filming surfing, sailing, diving, or scouring the best fishing spots, the drone relays its footage to a smartphone via the Vision+ app. It’s capable of 8 knots flat out with a battery life of up to 2.5 hours.

Price: €799

Contact: powervision.me

6. Wonderbag

This simple device uses insulation rather than power to create wonderfully rich slow-cooked stews. You just bring the pot to the boil, pop it in the bag and let it simmer for up to 12 hours, saving energy and reducing emissions. The company also provides subsidised Wonderbags to African communities.

Price: £50

Contact: wonderbagworld.com

7. Nauticalia Royal Navy Glasses

Keep track of your festive tipple and make sure no one’s drinking the captain’s gin with these attractive engraved tumblers, inspired by the emblems used on the sleeves of Royal Navy uniforms. Choose from ‘Captain’, ‘First mate’, ‘Skipper’ and ‘Crew’. Cheers!

Price: £7.99

Contact: nauticalia.com

8. Lifeventure compact changing robe

Banish that awkward moment, when you stagger around the cockpit trying to slip off your wet trunks with one hand while holding up your towel with the other, with this unisex changing robe. Made out of super-absorbent microfibre, it rolls up into a pocket-sized holdall or there’s a chunkier, warmer version if space allows.

Price: £29.99

Contact: lifeventure.com

9. RNLI Coastal Cork Fish coasters

Grace your dinette with a new set of coasters this Christmas and send some money the way of the RNLI while doing so. Designed and finished in Cornwall, they use sustainable cork, which is harvested once every nine years without felling trees. Not only do they look good, but they’re heatproof and shock absorbent, in order to protect your tabletop, and come as a set of four.

Price: £9 for four

Contact: shop.rnli.org

10. Bluemint Diego sweater

Proof that not all Christmas jumpers have to be covered in hideous patterns and made from polyester. The Diego is made from 100% cotton with a crew neck and ribbed Jersey trims. It comes in either navy or grey colour schemes.

Price: £70

Contact: bluemint.com