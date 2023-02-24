Toy of the month: ROAM landing craft tender is the essential superyacht accessory

We’ve all been there, anchored in a nice bay or estuary and fancying a trip ashore in the tender and you suddenly realise that it’s just not big enough to allow you to take your Land Rover with you!

Fear not, ROAM to the rescue! The brainchild of Superyacht Tenders and Toys, working in partnership with Naval Architects Argo Navis, the concept was born from their clients’ “increasing appetite for adventure and the desire to access remote areas in safety, comfort and in the company of their toys!”

As a semi-custom aluminium build measuring 8.5m (just under 28ft) in length (so slightly larger than my entire boat), its catamaran configuration provides plenty of stability and a draft of just 0.6m (2ft), which is handy for getting the Land Rover ashore.

Powered by a pair of Mercury 175hp V6 outboard engines, it’s good for about 28 knots flat-out with a 20-knot cruise.

There are even built-in lifting points that allow you to crane it back aboard the mothership more easily.

ROAM landing craft tender specifications

LOA: 27ft 11in / 8.5m

Beam: 10ft 6in / 3.2m

Draft: 2ft / 0.6m

Engines: 2x 175hp Mercury V6 outboards

Displacement (dry): 4,000kg / 8,818lbs

Fuel capacity: 400L / 88 gal

Top speed: 28 knots

Cruising speed: 20 knots

Seating capacity: 6 guests / 2 crew

Price: Available on application