New boats at Cannes Yachting Festival: Beneteau GT35 + GT40

The new Beneteau GT35 and GT40 will appear at the Cannes Yachting Festival as a range aiming to offer ‘villa living on the water’

The Beneteau team must have had a busy few months because as well as launching a brand new Swift Trawler 37 at Cannes (see p12-13), they are also premiering an entirely new range of Gran Turismo sportscruisers and a revised Grand Trawler 63.

The interesting thing about the new GT line is that they’ve started again from scratch rather than simply adding to, or remodelling, the existing range. For the moment, Beneteau will only be offering two new GT models – a 35 and a 40 – but a 50 is in the pipeline for January 2026 as well.

The vision for the new range is ‘villa living on the water’. That means more outside space, more places to chill out on deck and a better connection with the water. Fold-down quarter platforms on both models extend the aft cockpit area and improve the views, while walkaround decks leading to secure bow lounges bring the full length of the main deck into play. Comfortable seating areas at each end of the boat quickly convert into sunpads for even more relaxed stays.

Both models follow a similar design theme with modern reverse-angled bows and clean sculpted topsides devoid of hull windows. The smaller GT35 features a relatively flat, upright windshield and short angular sidescreens that link up with the T-top to provide shade and shelter at the helm while maintaining more of an open sportsboat feel.

The GT40 has a more raked windscreen and longer teardrop side windows for a more traditional hard top look.

Eating, drinking and socialising gets top billing on these craft, with proper outdoor galleys in place of the usual cramped wetbars and comfortable dinettes with face-to-face seating across sensibly sized folding tables. The curved L-shaped sofas on the GT40 with corners you can tuck yourself into look particularly inviting.

The GT35’s deep walkaround decks limit space below to an open-plan cabin with a C-shaped convertible dinette in the bow and a twin or double aft with a heads between them. The larger GT40 follows much the same layout but has room for a permanent double berth in the bow that can be partitioned off with a bulkhead to make a separate cabin.

Both offer gyro stabilisers and solar charged lithium AC power banks as options. The GT35 is only available with outboard power – a pair of 300-350hp Mercury Verados – while the GT40 has the option of 400hp Mercury outboards or 320hp Yanmar diesel inboards. Special Alpine versions of both boats, designed in conjunction with the sportscar brand, will add some extra flair.

Beneteau GT35 Specifications:

LOA: 36ft 9in (11.2m)

Beam: 15ft 3in (4.65m)

Engines: 2 x 300-350hp Mercury Verado outboards

Top speed: 41 knots

Price: TBA

Contact details: www.beneateau.com

