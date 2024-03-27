The West Marine Spring sale is here! Great savings across chandlery items for motor boats

The West Marine Spring sale has an array of useful and practical items at reduced prices
If you are based in the US, then the West Marine sale is for you!
They have their spring sale until 1 April and there’s a whole array of practical items at reduced prices.
Save up to $1500 on Marine Electronics
Need some new boating electronics, then you better have a look here first with saving of up to $1500.
for other fishfinders, read our buyers guide:
Buy one get one free – Mustang Lifejackets
What’s better than one lifejacket? Two of course.
Save up to 40% on fishing gear
Some great saving on fishing gear from reels to rod holders, there’s loads to get your season going.
up to 25% off engine spares
Oil? you need engine oil? Then the West Marine sale might be your first port of call.
Save up to $500 on small boats
Small inflatable and rigid boats for use as a tender or small fishing boat. Some great savings here.
Save $100 on this Mambo Rave tube
This popular towable tube is reduced and has nearly 30% off.