Behind the scenes of the 2024 Motor Boat Awards

Toby Heppell

It has taken months of testing, weeks of analysing and days of deliberating amongst our judges but the 2024 Motor Boat Awards winners can now be revealed....

The Motor Boat Awards returned Tuesday 23 January with the best motorboats and brands of the year revealed at a gala dinner during Boot Düsseldorf.

The Hotel Kö59 Düsseldorf provided the glamorous backdrop for the 2024 Motor Boat Awards, which saw the industry’s best and brightest celebrate another year of boating innovation and exemplary customer service.

The awards are handed out annually to the best craft of the year in eight different categories as well as an award for the Best Customer Service and a Judges’ Special Award.

Special thanks to Sleipner, once again the headline sponsor of the 2024 Motor Boat Awards. And our thanks too, to category sponsors GarminLumishore and CGI Finance.

With plenty of reason to celebrate, our guests certainly made the most of the hospitality on offer!

See the photo gallery below to go behind the scenes of the 2023 Motor Boat Awards:

This is an image 1 of 40

All the Motor Boat Awards 2024 winners

This is an image 2 of 40

Jan-Erik Viitala. Judges’ Special Award winner

This is an image 3 of 40

Saxdor Yachts. Sportsboats up to 30ft Award winner

This is an image 4 of 40

Flipper. Day Cruisers over 30ft Award winners

This is an image 5 of 40

Sargo. Adventure Boats Award winners

This is an image 6 of 40

Marex. Sportscruisers up to 45ft Award winners

This is an image 7 of 40

Windy. Superboats Award winners

This is an image 8 of 40

Sunseeker. Sportscruisers over 45ft Award winners

This is an image 9 of 40

Fairline Yachts. Flybridges up to 60ft Award winners

This is an image 10 of 40

Pearl Yachts. Flybridges over 60ft winner

This is an image 11 of 40

Norfolk Yacht Agency. Customer Service Award winners

This is an image 12 of 40

This is an image 13 of 40

This is an image 14 of 40

This is an image 15 of 40

This is an image 16 of 40

This is an image 17 of 40

This is an image 18 of 40

This is an image 19 of 40

This is an image 20 of 40

This is an image 21 of 40

This is an image 22 of 40

This is an image 23 of 40

This is an image 24 of 40

This is an image 25 of 40

This is an image 26 of 40

This is an image 27 of 40

This is an image 28 of 40

This is an image 29 of 40

This is an image 30 of 40

This is an image 31 of 40

This is an image 32 of 40

This is an image 33 of 40

This is an image 34 of 40

This is an image 35 of 40

This is an image 36 of 40

This is an image 37 of 40

This is an image 38 of 40

This is an image 39 of 40

This is an image 40 of 40

