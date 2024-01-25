Behind the scenes of the 2024 Motor Boat Awards

It has taken months of testing, weeks of analysing and days of deliberating amongst our judges but the 2024 Motor Boat Awards winners can now be revealed....

The Motor Boat Awards returned Tuesday 23 January with the best motorboats and brands of the year revealed at a gala dinner during Boot Düsseldorf.

The Hotel Kö59 Düsseldorf provided the glamorous backdrop for the 2024 Motor Boat Awards, which saw the industry’s best and brightest celebrate another year of boating innovation and exemplary customer service.

The awards are handed out annually to the best craft of the year in eight different categories as well as an award for the Best Customer Service and a Judges’ Special Award.

Special thanks to Sleipner, once again the headline sponsor of the 2024 Motor Boat Awards. And our thanks too, to category sponsors Garmin, Lumishore and CGI Finance.

With plenty of reason to celebrate, our guests certainly made the most of the hospitality on offer!

See the photo gallery below to go behind the scenes of the 2023 Motor Boat Awards: