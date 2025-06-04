Pearl 63 first look: Luxuriously accommodating eight people with an aft cockpit upgrade

With eight berths and the option of a proper crew cabin, Pearl’s smallest model the Pearl 63 is among the most accommodating in its class

Drawing on the success of the multi-award-winning Pearl 62, this smallest of the four boats in the modern Pearl fleet exhibits some very welcome upgrades. An improved aft cockpit comes with a pair of dining tables, opening balconies on both sides and an L-shaped sofa with a backrest that flips over to face out over the balcony.

In addition to a high-low hydraulic bathing platform, the new stern arrangement also enables you to choose between an ensuite crew cabin and a transverse tender garage. The old 62 had a garage option too, but while that was only big enough for a PWC, the new 63 can house a Williams 285 TurboJet, leaving your swim platform free.

And with wide side decks, a skipper’s door, joystick control, proportional thrusters, a dynamic positioning system and integrated Garmin touchscreens, this is certainly a boat that lends itself to self-drive ownership, so there’s really no reason to default to the crew cabin unless you particularly want an overspill space.

As for the rest of the outdoor zones, the foredeck lounge comes with a foldaway table, adjustable sun pads and the option of a ‘Bedouin-style’ canopy. And the flybridge adds to all of that with a wet bar, a barbecue and a range of seating and sunbathing zones, all beneath the shelter of a sleek hardtop with optional sunroof.

On the inside, the upgrades include a full-size dining table (rather than a compact dinette) alongside the aft galley. There’s also a more sociable lounge further forward, with a large C-shaped sofa to port and another small sofa with pull-out stools to starboard. And as you would expect, the Kelly Hoppen interior once again comes in four neatly conceived schemes – Modern, Luxury, Monochrome and Indulgence.

Down below, the Pearl 63 uses an unusual four-cabin, three-bathroom layout that includes a full-beam owner’s suite with a private staircase, his-and-hers wardrobes, panoramic hull windows and a large wet room. Further forward, via a staircase next to the helm, there’s a VIP in the bow, plus a pair of twins amidships, with forward-facing beds that can easily be converted into doubles.

It’s certainly a big and voluminous boat but performance looks very decent too. While the standard (800hp) Volvo Penta IPS1050s will deliver a top speed of around 27 knots, you can upgrade those to either IPS1200s (900hp) or IPS1350s (1,000hp) for speeds in the region of 30 and 33 knots respectively.

Pearl 63 Specifications:

LOA: 61ft 0in (18.61m)

Beam: 17ft 2in (5.23m)

Engines: twin Volvo Penta IPS-1050, 1200s or 1350s

Top speed: 27-33 knots

Price: from £1.77M ex tax

Contact details: www.pearlyachts.com

