Invincible 36 Catamaran first look: Simplicity on a single level for escapist fishing trips

With the Invincible 36 Catamaran a central helm, single-level walkaround decks and bulletproof build come as standard

Making its debut at the 2025 Miami International Boat Show, Invincible’s new 36ft catamaran looks set to deliver more of the stuff we have come to expect. An 11ft 7in beam, a user-friendly single-level deck and an expanded aft cockpit are designed to provide improved fishing practicality.

There’s a large side door for easier fish landing, plus optional rod storage in the forward compartments and plenty of specialist options for the serious angler.

Assuming you don’t take advantage of the new boat’s quad-rig engine potential, the massive 2,159-litre fuel tank will apparently bring a usable range approaching 600 miles; and the Morrelli & Melvin hull design also looks interesting.

It features a sharper bow with a raised chine, aggressive sprayrails and optimised weight distribution for improved dryness and stability, as well as the same order of ride softness in exposed offshore seas that was so evident on Invincible’s entry-level 33-footer.

Factor in the kind of bulletproof build that sees this boat equipped with a transferable 12-year warranty as standard and, in spite of its premium price, it’s the kind of boat committed fishermen will aspire to own.

Invincible 36 Catamaran Specifications:

LOA: 36ft 8in (11.20m)

Beam: 10ft 0in (3.00m)

Engines: Twin/quad outboards from 800 to 1,200hp

Top speed: 50 knots

Price: from $850,000 ex VAT

Contact details: www.invincibleboats.com

