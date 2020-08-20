The Gran Turismo range has reinvented itself more times than David Bowie, and with inboard and outboard versions available this brand new 40-footer has been adapted to meet the recent demand for outboard propulsion.

Twin 350s are the weapons of choice; the inboard version is fitted with a pair of 300hp diesels for a top speed of 32 knots.

The deck spaces are unaffected by the choice of motor, the only real difference being the outboard version has a split bathing platform to accommodate the engines.

Beneteau and its designer, Andreani Design, has worked some magic in the cockpit to create three distinct areas on a hull this long. A wet bar and sunpad create a beach-club vibe at the aft end, and amidships the seating spans across the boat, making it more sociable.

Forward, there are a pair of benches wide enough for four to travel facing forward. There’s a lot going on for a relatively small boat and on the lower deck there are two double cabins separated by a wet room, galley and an L-shaped dinette.

The Beneteau Gran Turismo 36 appears to show the French boatbuilding giant at its innovative best.

Specification

LOA: 40ft 9in (12.4m)

Beam: 11ft 7in (3.51m)

Engine options: Inboard/outboard up to 700hp

Top speed: 35 knots

Starting price: £343,734 (inc. VAT)