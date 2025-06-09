Wellcraft 38 T Top first look: Multi-purpose boat geared to entertaining

On the new Wellcraft 38 T Top, there’s room to seat ten in the asymmetrical cockpit and six in the bow, with a terrace on the starboard side

Wellcraft has followed up on its successful “Explorer” line yachts with the Wellcraft 38 T Top, which looks like an open variant of the Explorer 38.

Launched at the Cannes Yachting Festival, this is the first in a new series of multi-purpose centre console sportsboats and it’s designed to bring together the kind of performance, seaworthiness and entertaining space that will appeal to younger boaters – and when you see this boat, you realise how critical that entertaining space is, because the 38 appears to put sociable gatherings above even fishing on the priority list.

For proof of that, take a look at the cockpit arrangement. There’s still a fold-away bench at the transom and a live bait well hidden beneath the starboard seat, as well as drained storage spaces and integrated rod holders dotted around.

But the quantity of seating here is remarkable. A pair of staggered, semi-diagonal L-shaped settees face each other across the cockpit. There’s a drop-down terrace on the starboard side and the wet bar duties are neatly split between a fridge and sink on the port side and a grill to starboard.

Recommended videos for you

Ahead of this, the triple helm station sits in the centre of the deck beneath the shelter of a T-top, which prickles at its aft end with ranks of rod holders and a raised towing eye for watersports. And the helm itself forms part of a large console moulding that extends forward into the bow space, creating a two-person lounge seat that looks on toward the wraparound C-shaped bench seating of a fairly beamy forepeak.

If that bit sounds relatively commonplace, two things are of particular interest. Firstly the fact that this helm console generates the space for a decent cuddy cabin with a wetroom-style heads, a separate sink and easy access from the port side deck. And secondly, the fact that the bow design is just so much fun.

The bulwarks thicken substantially as they move forward, pinching in the side decks but creating the space for drained gunwale-top trays, flush-mount speakers and a gas locker. These thickening bulwarks create natural backrests for the two lateral benches too, which are served by a table that lifts up and out of the deck at the touch of a button.

It’s easy to get blasé about sporting T-Tops but this new Wellcraft won European Powerboat of the Year and with design quality like this, it’s not hard to see why.

Article continues below…

Wellcraft 38 T Top Specifications

LOA: 38ft 4in (11.69m)

Beam: 10ft 9in (3.30m)

Engines: 2 x 350hp to 3 x 350hp outboards

Top speed: 53 knots

Price: from €287,000 ex tax

Contact details: www.wellcraft.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.