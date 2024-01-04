Edorado 8S boat tour: check out this luxury foiler

Reporting from the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival, Motor Boat & Yachting's Hugo Andreae takes us on a tour of this new Edorado 8S, a foiling boat aimed at the luxury market...

The Edorado 8S may not be the first foiling electric boat but it certainly looks like being the most luxurious.

With its lavishly trimmed interior and countless clever details such as a folding electric transom, pop up cleats, swing out anchor platform, under helm fender holders and tilting glass bridge helm station, it looks and feels like the real deal. There’s even a neat little bar with twin champagne coolers, glasses and a bespoke leather picnic holdall hidden beneath the sunbed’s headrest.

Pleasing as these features are, it’s the drivetrain that will make or break this craft. Twin 55kW Torqeedo electric motors fed by a pair of BMW i3 batteries provide the power, while a pair of retracting foils fore and aft deliver sufficient lift for it to rise 2-3ft above the surface of the water.

This allows for a claimed top speed of 38 knots and a range of 40nm at 24 knots. We also like the fact that all three of the foil struts remain hidden inside the mouldings when raised yet it can still pootle along at displacement speeds in less than 2ft of water.

We haven’t yet had a chance to sea trial it but given the thought that has gone into its design and the quality of its carbon fibre hull and fittings, we have high hopes for it.

Enjoy the tour…

Edorado 8S specifications

LOA: 27ft 3in (8.35m)

Beam: 8ft 2in (2.5m)

Engines: Twin Torqeedo 55kW electric motors

Top speed: 38 knots

Price from: €425,000 ex tax

Contact: www.edoradomarine.com