New Boats at Cannes Yachting Festival: Sirena 60 makes its world debut

The Cannes Yachting Festival will feature a world debut, the Sirena 60, which is an update to the extremely popular 58

Sirena Marine has chosen Cannes as the venue for the world debut of its new Sirena 60. Designed as an update to the popular Sirena 58 flybridge cruiser, it’s immediately clear that this new extended version features plenty more superstructure glazing for improved light and views in the saloon, but the developments go much deeper than that.

In addition to an overhaul of the interior decor to give it a younger, fresher vibe more in keeping with the revised external aesthetic, the main deck’s internal lounge gets a larger C-shaped sofa and dining table.

Further forward, there’s a generous-looking twin helm by the standards of the flybridge sector, complete with a pantograph door for rapid side deck access and simpler seamanship. And the extra 2ft has also enabled a 20% larger aft galley, with extra work surface, better storage, new raised cabinets and the option of a wine cooler.

The changes continue outside. The cockpit layout uses a re-modelled forward-facing stern bench with bigger storage lockers on either side and plenty of deck space for freestanding furniture. The foredeck lounge has also been completely redesigned with a larger settee, a folding table and a ‘floating’ C-shaped backrest elevated above the seatbase.

It’s tough to see how you might use the cushions on the outside of the raised backrest but the style is certainly very cool and the sunpad ahead of that uses another convertible backrest, expanding the dining station to seat as many as ten people.

The flybridge changes are more subtle. The dash and pilot seats have been modernised, the wet bar worktop has been lined with Corian, and the sunpad has been treated to a convertible headrest. But given that the flybridge on the original 58 was such a strong point, that’s no problem – and the same goes for the largely unchanged lower deck.

The most popular three-cabin arrangement will continue to feature a full-beam owner’s cabin, a forward VIP and a port twin. But the twin is now easily converted into a double and there’s also room for a washer-drier beneath the staircase.

As for performance, the standard fit-out will feature twin 670hp Volvo Penta D11s on ZF V-drive gearboxes for a top speed of 23.5 knots. You can also opt for 900hp D13s for speeds of around 26 knots but either way, this looks like a very worthwhile update – and if you hanker after a non-fly version then stay tuned because it seems that a Coupé variant is also on the cards.

Sirena 60 Specifications:

LOA: 63ft 8in (19.45m)

Beam: 17ft 7in (5.36m)

Engines: 2 x Volvo D11-670s or D13-900s

Top speed: 25.8 knots

Price: TBC

Contact details: www.sirenayachts.com

