New boats at Cannes Yachting Festival: Steeler Bronson 65

Dutch builder Steeler Yachts will unveil its new Steeler Bronson 65 in Cannes as the flagship of the brand’s performance range

Built entirely from aluminium and powered by a pair of Volvo Penta D11 IPS-950s or 1350s, the Steeler Bronson 65 certainly looks the part, thanks to a fine entry, a reverse bow and a single continuous hull window that runs all the way from the forepeak to the engineroom. But it’s well set up for practical day boating too.

It uses a stylish coupé arrangement, with a set of generous walkaround decks and a sheltered saloon that flows very naturally into the same social zone as the boat’s open aft cockpit.

That saloon is arranged around a wet bar and a pair of raised helm seats at the forward end, leading back to a settee on either side with moving seat pods. That all looks aft via the superstructure’s open back end, to the stern bench, with table and additional seat pods on the big aft deck.

Beyond that is a raised sunbed, a massive tender garage and an aft-facing stern seat that looks out across the hydraulic high-low platform. And up at the bow, another large raised sunbed leads on to a pair of facing settees in the forepeak with dining space for six and plenty of security thanks to those deep safe bulwarks and user-friendly walkways.

However, if you discount what appears to be a DJ mixing desk on the co-pilot’s dash top (seriously!), two of the really outstanding highlights here are the electrically operated roof, which lifts up to create an open cabrio space or drops down to create a fully enclosed coupé structure. And the lower open-plan galley and dinette arrangement, which looks really spacious and indulgent for long-distance cruisers.

In addition to an impressive C-shaped galley, you get a large dinette to port, plus loads of vertical height, big windows, an open stairwell and a lovely transverse lighting pattern engineered into the deckhead.

Accommodation isn’t vast by 65ft standards. It’s limited to two cabins – a spacious full-beam owner’s cabin with private ensuite and a VIP guest cabin with separate bathroom. But with its combination of outdoor day spaces, liveaboard luxury, all-weather versatility, superb looks and the promise of superyacht-style quality in terms of its build process, customisation potential and finish, the Bronson 65 is going to get a huge amount of attention.

Steeler Bronson 65 Specifications:

LOA: 65ft 2in (19.86m)

Beam: 17ft 3in (5.25m)

Top speed: 25 knots

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta D11 IPS-950s or 1350s

Price: on application

Contact details: www.steeleryachts.com

