Evo R+ first look: New design is not quite as radical as it first appears

With its enclosed coupé structure, the new R+ might seem like a departure for day boating specialist, Evo, but this latest Valerio Rivellini design feels very much like an evolution of the brand’s established R6...

The custom aft platform, designed for Evo Yachts by Besenzoni, is a central part of that. You can lift it up for easy embarkation from an elevated pontoon, lower it to water level for a larger beach area, or drop it beneath the waterline for watersports or tender use.

The Evo R+ will also feature a convertible dinette with a transverse wet bar aft and a raised island sunbed forward, as well as weekending accommodation for four people in two double berths.

Though it’s not yet confirmed, the new boat is also likely to come with a pair of Evo Yachts’ trademark extendable side decks – lateral terraces that extend out from the cockpit (rather than folding down), which means you should be able to widen your deck space by 2m without losing the security that the vertical bulwarks provide.

Evo R+ specifications

LOA: 59ft 1in (18.00m)

Beam: 20ft 8in (6.30m)

Engines: Twin Volvo IPS 800-950s

Top speed: 34 knots

Price: TBC