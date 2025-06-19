Bering BM50 SE first look: At 50ft, this multihull is Bering’s biggest yet

The 50ft Bering BM50 SE is by far the largest multihull by Bering Marine, with a 17ft beam ideal for watersports or fishing activities

The Bering fleet comprises a range of hydrofoil-assisted powercats in both aluminum and fibreglass. Given that its parent company, the Bering Group, acquired Hysucat back in 2017, that much you might expect. But at 14ft larger than the BM34 and 20ft larger than the flagship fibreglass model, the new Bering BM50 SE 50ft powercat is set to be far and away the biggest multihull Bering Marine builds.

Named the BM50 SE (Swift Explorer), it aims to combine the increased space and living practicality of a cat with the reduced drag and uprated efficiency of a hydrofoil – and the company’s projected figures certainly appear to bear that out. With a quadruple rig of 400hp outboards and space for up to 3,400L of fuel, Bering expects a really useful cruising range of 700 Nm at speeds of between 25 and 35 knots, as well as a top end of about 42 knots.

Pace and distance are clearly strengths then and, in spite of a slightly commercial aesthetic, the open recreational space at the aft end also looks strong. A beam of 17ft means plenty of deck for fishing and watersports. In fact, in spite of the quadruple engine rig, there’s enough breadth for the cockpit to extend aft, between the outboards, in the style of a passerelle/swim platform.

And better still, the fact that the 50 SE has the scale and the stability to accommodate a tender at the back end of the flybridge means that this section of the boat is likely to remain free for water lovers.

Step inside and you get a long peripheral galley opposite a dinette with a raised forward cabinet. This furniture does a useful job of creating extra space for a pair of bathrooms below; and further forward, a raised bow deck generates the space for a pair of forward cabins, without critically dropping the bridge deck.

As for the helm station, that’s positioned bang in the centre of the deck. If you want more sociability than the single co-pilot seat provides, there’s also a helm up on the flybridge with an L-shaped dinette in close attendance. And while the flat foredeck looks better attuned to seamanship than seating, there’s space in the aft cockpit to supplement the port dinette with some well-placed freestanding furniture too.

Bering BM50 SE Specifications:

LOA: 50ft 3in (15.32m)

Beam: 16ft 11in (5.15m)

Engines: 4 x 400hp outboards

Top speed: 42 knots

Price: POA

Contact details: www.beringmarine.com

