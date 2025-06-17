Cobra Campione 41 Fly first look: Cost-effective design placing value on volume

When it comes to bang for your buck, few yards can match the sheer volume that Polish builder Cobra Yachts can offer in its latest model, the Cobra Campione 41 Fly

With its volume-enhancing vertical bow, full beam saloon, and flybridge that extends back over the cockpit, the Cobra Campione 41 Fly offers a lot of real estate for a 42ft boat.

But despite a recent price rise to reflect a sensible increase in the power of the entry-level engine from 80-170hp and some extra standard kit, the base price is still only a whisker over €360,000.

Having taken a tour at January’s Düsseldorf show, it’s not hard to see where some of those savings have been made but the real question is whether that really matters. Is the occasional exposed screw head, low-cost fitting and relatively basic fitout really going to spoil your enjoyment of such a well-priced craft?

The cockpit is large, if rather spartan, with just some simple freestanding modular seating, and there’s even a nice little bar with a lifting window into the galley. The galley itself is reasonably well equipped and because the side decks have been sacrificed in favour of a full-beam wheelhouse, there’s still plenty of room left for a good sized dinette.

Two sliding doors next to the helm and companionway entrance give access to the truncated side decks. These run just far enough back to hang a couple of midships fenders, while giving easy access to the raised foredeck sunpad and anchor platform. And that flybridge is every bit as immense as it looks.

Down below, there’s a choice of two- or three-cabin layouts. Having seen the two-cabin option at Düsseldorf, it’s hard to envisage how well the three-cabin version would work. There’s no shortage of space or light down here and both cabins have their own ensuites but there are so many different angles, deckhead levels and mouldings going on that it all feels a bit compromised.

Perhaps this is where the lack of sophistication starts to show compared to more polished rivals. By the time you’ve specced it with the two biggest engines, the final price isn’t far off something like a Prestige F4.3. It’s still a lot of boat for the money but size isn’t everything.

Cobra Campione 41 Fly Specifications:

LOA: 42ft 0in

Beam: 11ft 6in (3.50m)

Engines: Single 170hp up to twin 370hp Yanmar

Top speed: 27 knots

Price: From €361,143 ex tax

Contact details: www.cobrayachts.com

