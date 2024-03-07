Finnmaster F11: First look at this fresh, fast, outboard powered cruiser

At Boot Dusseldorf, Alex Smith got the chance to take a look around the new Finnmaster F11 an upsized option on the Pilot 8

The new Finnmaster F11 is designed to provide a viable upsizing option for owners of Finnmaster’s top-end Pilot 8 and T9 models, as well as a fresher, faster, more youthful outboard-powered alternative to Grandezza’s slightly serious and statesmanlike 30 CA.

To that end, you can spec this boat with twin 350hp outboards for performance of up to 50 knots. The outboards might mean you have to sacrifice the Grandezza’s aft-facing settee in favour of a (far less indulgent) fender basket, but the rest of the day spaces certainly help make up for that.

The cockpit’s bench and the saloon’s port dinette create an integrated dining area for up to eight people thanks to an extendable table.

If cruising is your thing, there’s a decent port bathroom, a scissor berth with a privacy curtain, and a private transverse double beneath the cockpit sole. And storage is so well taken care of that the guys on the Finnmaster stand said they gave up counting at 37 compartments!

Finmaster F11 Specifications

LOA: 33ft 6in (10.22m)

BEAM: 9ft 10in (2.99m)

ENGINES: Twin 250-350hp outboards

TOP SPEED: 50 knots

PRICE: £386,979 ex VAT

CONTACT: www.finnmaster.fi