Santasevera 52 first look: As fresh as the Mediterranean breeze it’s destined for

The Santasevera 52 is the first ever boat from new Italian builder Santasevera and is an addition to the modern cruiser market with a fresh design

This is the very first model from Italian brand Santasevera. Designed by Francesco Guida, naval architect, yacht designer and company owner, the Santasevera 52 has been conceived as a fresh vision of what the modern open Mediterranean cruiser is all about.

At the heart of that is a very short raised foredeck with a modest array of sun loungers orbited by a walkaround deck. That frees up lots of space further aft for the saloon, cockpit and swim platform to merge as one huge, unbroken single-level, inside-outside socialising zone.

It’s a very striking design but for extra flexibility, the new Sanatasevera also comes in three variants: the 52 Hardtop, which is basically an open boat with a little bit of shelter; the 52 Sport, which uses the short roof structure you see here; and the 52 Cruise, which extends that structure to bring a greater proportion of the main deck under cover.

Oddly enough, in doing so, its longer wheelhouse adds a degree of balance to the aesthetic that makes it the best looking of the three. But the principle of course is that you can tailor your choice on the basis of how much of your day space you want open and how much you want sheltered; and whether day cruising or longer passages are likely to be your chief priority.

Either way, with three forward-facing helm seats, a large starboard dinette, a port galley and some more casual lounge furniture on the open sun deck further aft, there’s no shortage of seating options.

The cruising credentials look decent too, thanks to an owner’s bow cabin with ensuite bathroom and separate shower, plus a second midships guest cabin that converts to a double. A central lounge helps divide the two spaces for extra privacy while providing an additional spot to lounge in comfort during the day.

With a pair of Volvo Penta D8 600hp diesels hooked up to either IPS drives or traditional shafts, you can expect speeds in the mid 30s, but there are faster outboard options too for extra appeal on the American market. In short, it looks like an auspicious start for Santasevera and it may become even more so with the addition of a smaller 40ft model later in 2025.

Santasevera 52 Specifications:

LOA: 51ft 8in (15.75m)

Beam: 16ft 7in (5.05m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta D8-600s (shaft or IPS) or outboards

Top speed: 36 knots

Price: €1.79M ex VAT

Contact details: www.santaseverayachts.com

