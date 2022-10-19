The new Galeon 375 GTO, debuting at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, is the Swiss Army Knife of cruisers...

This is one swashbuckling Galeon that’s worth your pieces of eight. The brand new Galeon 375 GTO from Poland’s Galeon Yachts, is the second model in the builder’s emerging GTO line-up following the 2020 debut of its super-successful Galeon 325 GTO.

This feature-laden 37-footer is the latest from the drawing board of British yacht design legend, and Galeon go-to for the past 20 years, Tony Castro.

In addition to the new Galeon 375 GTO debuting at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, he’s also behind the all-new Galeon 800 Fly joining it at FLIBS.

What sets the 375 apart is the sheer flexibility and versatility of its deck space. That wide, aircraft-carrier-like bow makes for a huge U-shaped entertaining-slash-tanning space, while the rear cockpit deck stretches over 5 metres.

Now power down the side bulwark panels and you get another 5 metres of beam to play around on. There are Ibiza dance floors smaller than this.

And the cockpit sofa has more moves than Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, being able to slide back and forth, and flip its backrest to either side.

The 375 GTO’s hardtop is another piece of quite-brilliant design. In addition to the near full-width electric, sliding-glass sunroof over the helm, both side windows can drop down. Now open the windscreen door to the bow and, at speed, it’s like being in an open boat.

For overnights or weekends away, down below there’s a compact, but versatile cabin, with beds for four, a small galley, and a head with a separate shower. Headroom throughout is over 1.8 metres.

Powerwise, Galeon offers a pair of the latest Mercury Verado V12s packing 600 horses apiece. Top speed is claimed to be over 50 knots. And the whisper-quiet Mercs come with joystick control for easy docking.

All pretty impressive, and a guaranteed attention-grabber at FLIBS.

Galeon 375 GTO specification

LOA: 35ft (10.6m)

Beam: 12ft (3.6m)

Engines: 2 x 600hp Mercury Verado V12s

Top speed: 50 knots

Starting price: Available on request