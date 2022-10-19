With more glass than One World Trade Center, the new Horizon FD110 has a bright future ahead of it…

Call it the light fantastic. The newly-splashed Horizon FD110 – the largest in the Taiwanese yard’s Fast Displacement (FD) series – floods its cabins on all three decks with so much light you’ll probably need sunnies in the bathroom.

From the drawing board of prolific Dutch designer, Cor D. Rover, this head-spinning 110-footer boasts huge floor-to-ceiling windows all along the main deck, hull windows almost down to the waterline, and a pilothouse-cum-skylounge almost completely wrapped in dark-tinted glass.

With a top speed of 21 knots from her twin 1,600-hp Cat C32s, she’s not only fast, but looks fast. Rover has given the Horizon FD110 a bold, axe bow with a knife-like, wave-piercer, towering sides, and a long, low pilothouse with stealthy reverse-angle front glass.

While the Fort Lauderdale show-boat is a tri-deck, the Dutch designer also has penned a cool, open flybridge option that can sit on top of the enclosed skylounge for even more outdoor space.

Talking of which, a highlight is the lovely back deck that flows into the main cabin via semi-circular glass doors. It offers lots of shade, lots of sofas, and is just steps away from the dining area. Perfect for entertaining.

There’s huge top-deck space too, with a dining table, hot tub and bar and galley. Space-wise, it all feels more like a 150-footer.

Inside, the semi-customisable Horizon FD110 has beds for up to ten guests across five cabins, with the light-drenched owner’s cabin positioned well forward on the main deck, with four ensuite guest cabins below.

Rover and Horizon have certainly been busy these past few months. In addition to the FD110, the builder is also using the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show to debut the 110’s new kid brother, the FD100, and an FD80 Skyline.

Horizon FD110 specification

LOA: 111ft 6ins (33.9m)

Beam: 24ft 6in (7.47m)

Engines: 2 x Caterpillar C32 1,600hp

Top speed: 21 knots

Starting price: Available on request