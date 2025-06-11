Windy SR40 first look: Family sports boat with storage for water activities gear

Making its world debut at this year’s Palma Boat Show is Windy’s new family-friendly Windy SR40

As the third entry in the SR Sports Line, the Windy SR40 sits neatly between the Centre Console SR28 and the larger SR44, which (like the new 40) comes in both inboard and outboard (SX) variants.

However, it’s also designed to inhabit the space between Windy’s original Sports Cruiser Line and its SR Yacht Tenders, and to that end, it’s designed as a fast, go-anywhere, multi-purpose family sports boat with a versatile combination of cruising facilities, day boating space and seagoing performance.

That all starts with a clever semi-open superstructure. It comes with a sliding roof, large ‘disappearing’ doors and roof racks for SUP boards, fishing rods and bikes, plus the option of an aft bulkhead so you can either enjoy it as an open boat or close it off for year-round recreation.

The walkaround decks make plenty of sense, particularly for those who are reluctant to clamber up through the screen to reach the foredeck. And actually, ease of movement elsewhere on this boat looks equally strong, thanks to open decks aft, integrated steps on the gunwales, built-in rungs to access the roof and additional moulded steps at the walk-through forepeak.

However, you still get some useful accommodation, thanks to a huge raised sunbed in the bow and, while that does make the aesthetic feel uncommonly lofty and angular by Windy standards, there’s a huge range of options to enable you to tweak this boat in line with your needs.

Chief among them are joystick docking, sliding aft doors, a gyro stabiliser, a generator, an uprated lithium-ion battery bank, a high-low bathing platform for tender work and that most modish of modern day boating features – folding aft terraces to extend the cockpit and bring you that bit closer to the water.

As intimated, this latest model from Norwegian designer, Espen Øino, in collaboration with Mark Tucker of Design Unlimited, comes with some spicy looking engine options too. With twin Volvo Penta D6-440s hooked up to sterndrives, you can expect about 42 knots from the new SR40.

But if you go down the outboard route instead, you can opt for triple Mercury V10 400s for 50 knots, or you can push the envelope with a twin rig of Mercury V12-600s for a top end in the region of 52 knots.

Windy SR40 Specifications:

LOA: 40ft 0in – 42ft 10in (12.20-13.05m)

Beam: 13ft 1in (4.00m)

Engines: Twin D4-320s or D6-440s / outboards up to 1,200hp

Top speed: 42-52 knots

Price: from €581,200 ex VAT

Contact details: www.windyboats.com

