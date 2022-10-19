Vicem Yachts has taken its Vicem 55 Classic and topped it off with a flybridge. Howard Walker explains why this is one of his must-see models at FLIBS 2022…

Talk about a Turkish delight! The latest from Istanbul-based Vicem Yachts takes the yard’s lovely, long-running Vicem 55 Classic hardtop and plonks an oh-so elegant flybridge on the top.

The new Vicem 55 Classic Flybridge, making its debut at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, looks even more like the traditional, salty Down East Maine lobster boat that inspired it.

In addition to the new lid, the big news here is that unlike other Vicems, it’ll be constructed only in fibreglass and not the cold-moulded mahogany the yard is famous for. Seems plastic construction means faster builds and less maintenance.

Climb the teak-treaded steps up from the cockpit to the new flybridge, and you’ll find Vicem has gone big on space. To starboard up front, there’s a two-seat helm protected by a dark-tinted wrap-around screen.

Behind it, there’s a well-stocked wet bar, with fridge, icemaker, and electric barbie, while over to port, there’s a big L-shaped sofa. And it’s all nicely protected by a sturdy fibreglass hardtop.

Below, the layout is pretty much the same as with the Vicem 55 Classic, with a decent-sized cockpit at the stern, and sliding doors opening into the compact saloon. Here there are trad, opposite-facing settees that can convert to makeshift beds for the kids.

Steps go down to the lower galley – never a chef’s favourite location – and on to the big forward owner’s cabin in the bow. On the FLIBS boat, Vicem has ditched the midships twin-bunk cabin in favour of a VIP double.

There’s all change in the engine room as well. In place of twin Cummins with shafts, the Vicem 55 Flybridge switches to Volvo IPS 700 pods for lots more storage space. The big Volvos deliver a top speed of 26 knots with relaxed cruising at 20.

Which all begs the question to Vicem: What took you so long to go fly with the 55?

Vicem 55 Flybridge specification

LOA: 55ft 3ins (16.8m)

Beam: 14ft 5ins (4.4m)

Engines: 2 x Volvo IPS 700

Top speed: 26 knots

Starting price: $1.6 million (approx)