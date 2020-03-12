Horizon FD75: This imposing new model feels even bigger on the inside

The extraordinary thing about Horizon’s FD range is how much bigger they feel than their length overall suggests.

Nowhere will this be more apparent than on this new model, which may be the smallest boat in the range but thanks to its enormous flybridge, pilothouse and four cabins is still likely to feel bigger than most of its 75ft competitors.

At 22.86m it drops well below the 24m threshold, meaning the skipper doesn’t require a commercial licence to run the boat. In fact, Horizon sees this is as an owner-operated craft, despite there being a decent crew space aft with twin beds and a bathroom.

Having four such large cabins on a 75-footer is quite a treat, especially the full-beam main deck master suite with its elevated views and a fabulous ensuite tucked in the bow.

The amidships cabin on the lower deck, which would usually be the preserve of the owner on most boats of this size, is instead a spectacular VIP suite. Two further guests cabins share the day heads forward.

Asymmetric side decks create more space in the saloon, with a covered deck running down the starboard side linking the cockpit to seating and sunpads on the foredeck. There is access forward on the port side via the expansive flybridge but it means negotiating stairs at either end.

The hull is designed for efficient cruising so with a pair of 1,136hp CATs the top speed is a restrained 20 knots. However, throttle back to tick along at 10 knots and with consumption at 63 litres per hour the range will rocket to 1,285nm.

Specification

LOA: 75ft 0in (22.86m)

Beam: 20ft 4in (6.2m)

Engines: Twin Caterpillar 1,136hp

Top speed: 20 knots

Price from: $4.55m ex VAT