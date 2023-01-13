Princess Y85: Updated motor yacht to get Boot Dusseldorf 2023 premiere

Debuting later this month at Boot Dusseldorf, the British yard’s latest version of the Princess Y85 showcases all the classic Y Class strengths…

In the main deck saloon, there’s a huge lounging space, plus a circular dining table for seating up to eight people, and a discreet day heads.

Easy side deck access from the helm and forward galley enables the crew to move without disturbing the guests – and the integrated galley screen also helps keep the leisure spaces private.

Down below on the new Princess Y85, there’s plenty of room for four generous ensuite cabins, each flooded with natural light. And up top, the flared flydeck expands aft to encompass virtually the full beam.

Like the lower helm, with its attractive port lounge space, the upper helm is extremely sociable. It features twin seats and a central console, flanked by wraparound lounge seating.

It also features a large dining area and fully equipped wet bar beneath the convertible shade of the optional louvred hardtop. And there’s still space for a port sunpad and a vast open-plan aft deck.

Princess Y85 specifications

LOA: 86ft 0in (26.20m)

Beam: 20ft 7in (6.26m)

Draft: 5ft 9.5in (1.77m)

Displacement: 66,500 kg (146,607lbs)

Fuel capacity: 2,420 gal/2,905 US gal/11,000L

Water capacity: 330 gal/396 US gal/1,500L

Engines: Twin 1,900hp MAN V12 diesels

Top speed: 33 knots

Starting price: Available on application